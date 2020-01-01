Browns exec Paul DePodesta heading coaching search

Paul DePodesta doesn't have a new title in the wake of the Browns parting ways with general manger John Dorsey. But he's handling what would have been Dorsey's top priority moving forward.

The Browns chief strategy officer is running the head coach hiring process, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Following a few days of mixed messages between Cleveland's front office and prospective coaching candidates, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have tabbed DePodesta to choose Freddie Kitchens' successor.

The renewed structure was a point of contention between Dorsey and the Browns, who announced Tuesday they were moving on from their GM of just two years. DePodesta taking on an expanded role coupled with Dorsey's departure marks another new chapter for a front office that has been in constant flux for the past 20 years.

Perhaps that will change now that the Browns are trying to identify a new GM and coach simultaneously. Their plan is to pair two people who will be on the same page, per Rapoport.

Cleveland's brass will head to Santa Clara, Calif. this weekend to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Rapoport reported, via a source. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy will interview for the position Thursday.