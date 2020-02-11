QB Index: Ranking every quarterback to start a game in 2019

The NFL's 100th season was a banner year for star quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes achieved glory. Lamar Jackson dazzled. Russell Wilson ascended to another plane of excellence. Drew Brees and Tom Brady broke new ground for the 40-plus age bracket.

The QB Index loved it. But the QB Index also cares about EVERY quarterback -- not just the big names.

During the regular season, the QB Index provided a weekly 32-man snapshot of the NFL quarterback picture. But far more than 32 players attempted to man the most important position in sports in 2019. Fifty-seven quarterbacks, to be precise, started at least one game between Week 1 and Week 17. So, to put a final bow on the 2019 NFL campaign, the QB Index expanded to provide one unified ranking of all of them.

NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr created a composite ranking of all 57 quarterbacks, focusing on who had the best 2019 season, playoffs included. Past performances and future projections were not taken into account; rather, this list is meant to reflect where each QB stood in 2019 alone.

RANK T-1 Lamar Jackson Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 2 | Blair: 2 | Filice: 1 | Parr: 1



2019 regular season stats: 15 games | 66.1 pct | 3,127 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 36 pass TD | 6 INT | 1,206 rush yds | 7 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Parr: The man I predicted to win MVP way back in August delivered a season for the ages, becoming the second unanimous vote-getter for the award in history. Put the highlight reel in the Louvre. Jackson made art in 2019.

RANK T-1 Patrick Mahomes Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 1 | Blair: 1 | Filice: 2 | Parr: 2



2019 regular season stats: 14 games | 65.9 pct | 4,031 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 26 pass TD | 5 INT | 218 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Parr: If you had to select one QB for one game, is anyone not picking Mahomes? The Super Bowl MVP's 2019 stat line would have been even more impressive if not for the dislocated kneecap that sidelined him around midseason (for only two games, somehow), but throw out the numbers and just watch him play. Yeah, we'll make room on the throne for Patrick.

RANK 3 Russell Wilson Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 3 | Blair: 3 | Filice: 3 | Parr: 3



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 66.1 pct | 4,110 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 31 pass TD | 5 INT | 342 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Parr: DangeRuss was the MVP front-runner for much of the season. His second half wasn't as impressive as his first, but he still carried a team beat up on the offensive line and at running back late in the year all the way to a playoff win on the road, recording a passer rating of 100 or better in 60 percent of Seattle's games.

RANK 4 Drew Brees Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 4 | Blair: 5 | Filice: 5 | Parr: 4



2019 regular season stats: 11 games | 74.3 pct | 2,979 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 27 pass TD | 4 INT | -4 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Parr: You didn't think a bum thumb would take down the guy they call Breesus, did you? The leader in career completion percentage had a furious finish to his age-40 regular season after missing five games due to the injury, finishing No. 3 in both ESPN's QBR and Pro Football Focus' passer rankings.

RANK 5 Deshaun Watson Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 5 | Blair: 4 | Filice: 4 | Parr: 5



2019 regular season stats: 15 games | 67.3 pct | 3,852 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 26 pass TD | 12 INT | 413 rush yds | 7 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost



Parr: Watson had a few lulls in his 2019 campaign when he wasn't performing at the level of some of his red-hot competition among the NFL's elite tier of QB1s, but he went out in a blaze of glory. We'll never forget his epic Superman impersonation during a comeback against the gobsmacked Bills in the Wild Card Round.

RANK 6 Ryan Tannehill Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 6 | Blair: 7 | Filice: 6 | Parr: 5



2019 regular season stats: 12 games | 70.3 pct | 2,742 pass yds | 9.6 ypa | 22 pass TD | 6 INT | 185 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: From offseason castaway to Comeback Player of the Year, the 31-year-old passer spent 2019 rewriting his NFL narrative with a mesmerizing 13-game run as the Titans' QB1. Someone's going to pay him stacks of cash, right?

RANK 7 Aaron Rodgers Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 7 | Blair: 6 | Filice: 7 | Parr: 7



2019 regular season stats:16 games | 62.0 pct | 4,002 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 26 pass TD | 4 INT | 183 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: As much as I want to believe another "down" year for the 36-year-old Rodgers is a clear indication that the frequent Bears tormenter is firmly in his decline stage, I have to remind myself that the two-time MVP at 85 percent capacity still offers so much more juice than most of the QBs on this list. I'm interested to see how quickly new offensive weapons and another year in Matt LaFleur's system silence talks of No. 12 showing his age.

RANK T-8 Kirk Cousins Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 9 | Blair: 10 | Filice: 9 | Parr: 8



2019 regular season stats: 15 games | 69.1 pct | 3,603 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 26 pass TD | 6 INT | 63 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: If you look past the Divisional Round dud -- which certainly wasn't all his fault -- any unbiased critic can surely see Cousins took a giant step toward elite status this season. If only he could throw every pass off play-action, he might be competing with Jimmy G for No. 1 on this list.

RANK T-8 Matthew Stafford Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 8 | Blair: 9 | Filice: 8 | Parr: 9



2019 regular season stats: 8 games | 64.3 pct | 2,499 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 19 pass TD | 5 INT | 66 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: One of the lone bright spots on an otherwise dreadful squad, Stafford played like a top-five quarterback before microfractures in his back shut him down halfway through the year.

RANK 10 Carson Wentz 3 Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 10 | Blair: 10 | Filice: 10 | Parr: 10



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 63.9 pct | 4,039 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 27 pass TD | 7 INT | 243 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 7 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: Wentz really picked up his play during the second half of the campaign, finally making magic with his makeshift receiving corps. The Eagles QB1 edges out Dak Prescott in my book because he was able to do as much as (if not more than) Dak down the stretch with far less talent around him.

RANK 11 Dak Prescott Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 11 | Blair: 11 | Filice: 11 | Parr: 11



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 65.1 pct | 4,902 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 30 pass TD | 11 INT | 277 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Blair: Prescott was fantastic at times in the last year of his rookie contract, but the Cowboys missed the playoffs, and he's now in danger of getting stuck in the Cousins Zone: good enough to pay a ton of money but dogged by lingering doubts over his ceiling. For what it's worth, Prescott became one of five quarterbacks since 1950 (joining Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner and Deshaun Watson) to post a passer rating of 95-plus in at least three of his first four NFL seasons.

RANK 12 Matt Ryan Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 12 | Blair: 12 | Filice: 12 | Parr: 12



2019 regular season stats:15 games | 66.2 pct | 4,466 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 26 pass TD | 14 INT | 147 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles lost



Blair: Ryan escaped the Falcons' second straight seven-win campaign with his reputation mostly intact, but there are cracks threatening to form in the facade. Like everyone involved with the current regime in Atlanta, the 34-year-old sure could use a real return to elite form in 2020.

RANK 13 Kyler Murray Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 14 | Blair: 13 | Filice: 14 | Parr: 15



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 64.4 pct | 3,722 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 20 pass TD | 12 INT | 544 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Blair: It's actually kind of encouraging that Murray didn't just cruise to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Maybe going through some bumps in 2019 (including seven games with a sub-80 passer rating) helped prepare him for when the difficulty level ramps up -- along with the stakes -- in 2020.

RANK 14 Tom Brady Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 13 | Blair: 15 | Filice: 16 | Parr: 13



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 60.8 pct | 4,057 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 24 pass TD | 8 INT | 34 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 1 fumble lost



Blair: Yes, the specter of a potential sudden collapse looms large for whichever team commits to Brady going forward. But he also played better at 42 than many mortal quarterbacks could at 24, finishing 2019 with more touchdown passes than Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr or Josh Allen and placing seventh in the league in passing yards.

RANK 15 Jimmy Garoppolo Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 15 | Blair: 14 | Filice: 15 | Parr: 14



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 69.1 pct | 3,978 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 27 pass TD | 13 INT | 62 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles lost



Blair: Jimmy G was mostly solid in his first full season as a starter, but even as someone who wants to give him the benefit of the doubt, I have to admit that it's not exactly encouraging that his best playoff performance featured eight total passes, or that he was 3 for 11 for 36 yards with 0 TDs and a pick while the Niners' 10-point lead collapsed in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

RANK 16 Derek Carr Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 17 | Blair: 16 | Filice: 18 | Parr: 16



2019 regular season stats:16 games | 70.4 pct | 4,054 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 21 pass TD | 8 INT | 82 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost



Filice: Carr set career highs in completion percentage (70.4), passing yards (4,054), yards per attempt (7.9) and passer rating (100.8). But was it enough to convince Jon Gruden the marriage will prosper in Sin City?

RANK 17 Ryan Fitzpatrick Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 16 | Blair: 23 | Filice: 13 | Parr: 17



2019 regular season stats: 15 games | 62.0 pct | 3,529 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 20 pass TD | 13 INT | 243 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Filice: Fitzpatrick's raw stats from 2019 don't grab your attention. But the 15th-year veteran was dealt the worst pass protection, least-productive rushing attack and most-scored-upon defense in the NFL, yet he still won five of his 13 starts, including a shocking Week 17 victory in New England. Fitzmagic indeed!

RANK 18 Josh Allen Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 18 | Blair: 19 | Filice: 17 | Parr: 18



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 58.8 pct | 3,089 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 20 pass TD | 9 INT | 510 rush yds | 9 rush TD | 4 fumbles lost



b>Filice: Still far from a finished product, the cannon-armed, fleet-footed 23-year-old showed substantial improvement in Year 2. And he continued to flash a clutch gene, tying for the league lead in fourth-quarter comebacks (4) and game-winning drives (5).

RANK 19 Teddy Bridgewater Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 20 | Blair: 17 | Filice: 21 | Parr: 19



2019 regular season stats: 9 games | 67.9 pct | 1,384 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 9 pass TD | 2 INT | 31 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles lost



Filice: Drew Brees gets sidelined for five weeks, and the Saints win the NFC South by six games. What sorcery is this?! It's colloquially referred to as Teddy Two Gloves. Bridgewater went a perfect 5-0 in relief of the injured starter, completing 67.9 percent of his passes with a 9:2 TD-to-INT ratio.

RANK 20 Jared Goff Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 23 | Blair: 20 | Filice: 19 | Parr: 20



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 62.9 pct | 4,638 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 22 pass TD | 16 INT | 40 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 5 fumbles lost



Filice: With Todd Gurley's decline and the offensive line's destruction, Goff took a major step back from his first two seasons under Sean McVay. While the former No. 1 overall pick still unfurled high-level throws on a weekly basis, his consistency waned and he crumbled under pressure.

RANK 21 Philip Rivers Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 19 | Blair: 18 | Filice: 24 | Parr: 22



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 66.0 pct | 4,615 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 23 pass TD | 20 INT | 29 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost



Parr: The now-former Bolts QB had a ghastly 11:13 TD-INT ratio in the second half of the season, ending his run with the Chargers on a disappointing note.

RANK 22 Jameis Winston Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 22 | Blair: 21 | Filice: 22 | Parr: 21



2019 regular season stats:16 games | 60.7 pct | 5,109 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 33 pass TD | 30 INT | 250 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles lost



Parr: There's one player in NFL history who has thrown 30 TD passes and 30 INTs in a season. His name is Jameis Winston. The pending free agent continues to strike a truly singular balance between dazzling and horrifying play.

RANK 23 Daniel Jones Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 21 | Blair: 25 | Filice: 20 | Parr: 23



2019 regular season stats: 13 games | 61.9 pct | 3,027 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 24 pass TD | 12 INT | 279 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 11 fumble lost



Parr: Jones became the third rookie of all time to have three or more games throwing four-plus pass TDs (joining Deshaun Watson and Fran Tarkenton). Aside from the fumbles (lost 11, tied for the most in a single season since at least 1992), the once-maligned sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft gave Giants fans reason for optimism.

RANK 24 Baker Mayfield Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 25 | Blair: 22 | Filice: 25 | Parr: 25



2019 regular season stats: 16 games | 59.4 pct | 3,827 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 22 pass TD | 21 INT | 141 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Parr: The seemingly endless series of insurance commercials only amplified the fact that Mayfield was one of the 2019 season's biggest letdowns. His passer rating declined by 14.6 points from 2018.

RANK 25 Gardner Minshew Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 24 | Blair: 24 | Filice: 27 | Parr: 24



2019 regular season stats: 14 games | 60.6 pct | 3,271 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 21 pass TD | 6 INT | 344 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 7 fumbles lost



Parr: Minshew Mania ran a little hot and cold, but there's no denying the rookie was one of the most pleasant surprises of the season. The mustachioed sixth-round pick was the Jaguars' starter for all six of their wins.

RANK 26 Sam Darnold Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 26 | Blair: 27 | Filice: 23 | Parr: 26



2019 regular season stats: 13 games | 61.9 pct | 3,024 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 19 pass TD | 13 INT | 62 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: A mixed-bag Year 2 for the mono-stricken QB1. But the former first-rounder did finish the season strong (even if it was against lesser opponents), throwing 13 TD passes against 4 INTs in the Jets' final eight games. By no means a finished product, Darnold's encouraging stretch to close out the campaign should inspire hope for 2020.

RANK 27 Jacoby Brissett Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 27 | Blair: 26 | Filice: 28 | Parr: 27



2019 regular season stats: 15 games | 60.9 pct | 2,942 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 18 pass TD | 6 INT | 228 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 5 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: Thrust into the starting role just before the season after Andrew Luck's world-rocking retirement, Brissett acquitted himself well as the Colts' new QB1. He is not nearly as dynamic as his predecessor, and he has a ceiling closer to high-end game manager than elite game changer, but I thought he was more than capable of taking the Colts to the playoffs before he sustained an MCL sprain in Week 9. He was clearly a different QB upon his return, with his mobility, accuracy and overall play falling off a cliff.

RANK 28 Dwayne Haskins Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 34 | Blair: 30 | Filice: 26 | Parr: 28



2019 regular season stats: 9 games | 58.6 pct | 1,365 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 7 pass TD | 7 INT | 101 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: The more the rookie played, the better he looked. That said, he couldn't have played much worse than he did in his first three starts. I do believe the arrow is pointing up for the former Buckeye, but with this exercise limiting our scope to only the totality of his 2019 campaign, Haskins was far less impressive than some of his fellow first-year signal-callers.

RANK 29 Drew Lock Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 31 | Blair: 31 | Filice: 29 | Parr: 29



2019 regular season stats:5 games | 64.1 pct | 1,020 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 7 pass TD | 3 INT | 72 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: I can definitely understand the nervous excitement spreading throughout the Mile High City. Has John Elway finally found Peyton Manning's heir? Is Drew Lock the franchise savior that will lift Broncos Nation out of a historically bad four-year lull? I'm not here to squash that enthusiasm. I also think it's important to give the youngster -- he of just five pro starts -- some more time to develop. Especially with a new offensive coordinator in town.

RANK T-30 Mitchell Trubisky Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 30 | Blair: 29 | Filice: 34 | Parr: 31



2019 regular season stats: 15 games | 63.2 pct | 3,138 pass yds | 6.1 ypa | 17 pass TD | 10 INT | 193 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: I want Trubisky to be successful. I really do. But I think after the season we just saw from the former No. 2 overall pick, the best and most practical way for this franchise to extract more out of that position is to add some real competition this offseason. I guarantee Bears fans would much rather GM Ryan Pace backtrack than continue doubling down on a mistake.

RANK T-30 Andy Dalton Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 35 | Blair: 28 | Filice: 31 | Parr: 30



2019 regular season stats: 13 games | 59.5 pct | 3,494 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 16 pass TD | 14 INT | 73 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 4 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: If Dalton is indeed out after nine seasons as the Bengals' QB1, I think he showed enough in spurts to generate some low-level trade interest in the coming weeks. That said, the franchise could do right by its all-time passing touchdown leader and cut him loose to let him decide his own future.

RANK 32 Matt Moore Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 28 | Blair: 32 | Filice: 35 | Parr: 32



2019 regular season stats: 6 games | 64.8 pct | 659 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 4 pass TD | 0 INT | -1 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Blair: Moore might have merely done what he was supposed to as a veteran backup filling in for Patrick Mahomes, but don't undersell the importance of that. If his story this season -- longtime journeyman produces a 4:0 TD-to-INT ratio and a passer rating of 102 in three meaningful appearances shepherding Andy Reid's powerhouse Chiefs offense, then ends up with a Super Bowl ring -- doesn't give you the warm and fuzzies, then I'd hate to hear your thoughts on puppies and sunshine.

RANK 33 Joe Flacco Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 33 | Blair: 34 | Filice: 33 | Parr: 37



2019 regular season stats: 8 games | 65.3 pct | 1,822 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 6 pass TD | 5 INT | 20 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles lost



Blair: Logging a 2-6 record over eight mostly blah starts before going on injured reserve in November, the 34-year-old Flacco seems to have firmly entered the venerable veteran clipboard-carrier phase of his career, whether he sticks around in Denver to sit behind Drew Lock or ends up elsewhere in 2020.

RANK 34 Case Keenum Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 38 | Blair: 36 | Filice: 30 | Parr: 34



2019 regular season stats: 10 games | 64.8 pct | 1,707 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 10 pass TD | 5 INT | 12 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost



Blair: Keenum had some fairly rough moments in 2019, but he ultimately wasn't terrible before a concussion opened the door for rookie Dwayne Haskins to take the reins in Washington. Keenum should be worthy of a backup/bridge gig somewhere, and, still just a few years removed from his unlikely run with the Vikings in 2017, could even be a top candidate to pull a Matt Moore for a contending team in the near future.

RANK 35 Marcus Mariota 2019 regular season stats: Bhanpuri: 32 | Blair: 37 | Filice: 36 | Parr: 35



2019 stats: 7 games | 59.4 pct | 1,203 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 7 pass TD | 2 INT | 129 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles lost



Blair: Here's hoping a change of scenery helps the former Heisman Trophy winner finally fulfill the potential the Titans waited on for five frustrating seasons. And that his agent was taking notes from Ryan Tannehill's.

RANK 36 Kyle Allen Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 29 | Blair: 33 | Filice: 43 | Parr: 36



2019 regular season stats:13 games | 62.0 pct | 3,322 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 17 pass TD | 16 INT | 106 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 7 fumbles lost



Blair: Allen started out relatively strong in Cam Newton's stead, posting a 106.6 passer rating, 7:0 TD-to-INT ratio and 4-0 record in his first four starts in Carolina. But then the Niners sacked him seven times and held him to a 28.9 passer rating in Week 8, and he never really seemed to recover, ultimately getting replaced by Will Grier, who joined Allen in reminding fans who think they want to see the spunky underdog backup QB on their team to be careful what they wish for.

RANK 37 Ben Roethlisberger Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 39 | Blair: 39 | Filice: 32 | Parr: 33



2019 regular season stats: 2 games | 56.5 pct | 351 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT | 7 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Filice: Blown out by the Patriots in Week 1, Roethlisberger blew out his elbow in Week 2 -- and then grew out his beard like a man who missed Brett Keisel.

RANK 38 Eli Manning Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 36 | Blair: 35 | Filice: 37 | Parr: 38



2019 regular season stats: 4 games | 61.9 pct | 1,042 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 6 pass TD | 5 INT | 7 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble lost



Filice: Let's remember the good times from Manning's final season -- specifically, the sole victory over Miami in Week 15. Yeah, he finished the game with more picks (3) than touchdowns (2), but the win brought his career record back to an even 117-117. Another clutch finish from Eli!

RANK 39 Nick Foles Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 37 | Blair: 38 | Filice: 38 | Parr: 40



2019 regular season stats: 4 games | 65.8 pct | 736 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 3 pass TD | 2 INT | 23 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Filice: With the ink barely dry on his $88 million offseason deal, Foles hit paydirt on his second drive as a Jaguar, delivering a beautiful, 35-yard touchdown pass through contact. Unfortunately, that contact broke his clavicle and gave rise to Minshew Mania.

RANK 40 Cam Newton Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 40 | Blair: 41 | Filice: 39 | Parr: 39



2019 regular season stats: 2 games | 56.2 pct | 572 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT | -2 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost



Filice: After undergoing a second shoulder surgery in less than two years last offseason, Newton hurt his foot in the preseason and never looked like himself in a pair of regular-season starts before eventually hitting IR. Has he played his last snap for the Panthers? Will his body allow him to re-harness Superman powers for another team?

RANK 41 Matt Schaub Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 42 | Blair: 40 | Filice: 40 | Parr: 41



2019 regular season stats: 6 games | 74.6 pct | 580 pass yds | 8.7 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | -3 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble lost



Filice: You were forgiven if you'd thought Schaub had retired five years ago, but there he was in late October, making a spot start for Atlanta in place of the injured Matt Ryan -- and shredding the Seahawks for 460 yards passing. Yes, much of the damage was done in garbage time of a Falcons loss. No, it wasn't even close to Schaub's career high. He hit 497 and 527 (!) during his Texans days.

RANK 42 Chase Daniel Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 41 | Blair: 42 | Filice: 41 | Parr: 42



2019 regular season stats: 3 games | 70.3 pct | 435 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 3 pass TD | 2 INT | 6 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Parr: Look, Daniel has made just five starts over his 11 NFL seasons for a reason. He had one respectable performance and one showing that ended horribly in his two 2019 starts with the Bears, placing him right in the not the worst but not good tier of quarterbacks.

RANK 43 Jeff Driskel Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 43 | Blair: 48 | Filice: 42 | Parr: 43



2019 regular season stats: 3 games | 59.0 pct | 685 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 4 pass TD | 4 INT | 151 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Parr: Driskel went 0-3 as the Lions' starter in place of the injured Matthew Stafford, but sandwiched between rough outings was a three-touchdown (two passing, one rushing) game against the Dallas Cowboys in which he recorded a passer rating of 109.3.

RANK 44 Robert Griffin Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 45 | Blair: 44 | Filice: 44 | Parr: 45



2019 regular season stats: 7 games | 60.5 pct | 225 pass yds | 5.9 ypa | 1 pass TD | 2 INT | 70 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Parr: RG3 saw occasional mop-up duty for Lamar Jackson until Week 17, when he made his first start since 2016 in a game against a Steelers team fighting for its playoff life. The Ravens cruised that day even without their starters, which is in part a credit to Griffin, even though he was just 11 of 21 for 96 yards, 0 TDs and 1 INT with 8 rushes for 50 yards.

RANK 45 Brian Hoyer Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 46 | Blair: 43 | Filice: 45 | Parr: 47



2019 regular season stats: 4 games | 53.8 pct | 372 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 4 pass TD | 4 INT | 2 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumbles lost



Parr: Hoyer teased Colts fans with a solid appearance in relief of an injured Jacoby Brissett in Week 9 before crashing down to Earth with a thud. His lone start was the next week, when he threw a trio of picks in a home loss to the woeful Miami Dolphins.

RANK 46 Devlin Hodges Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 51 | Blair: 46 | Filice: 46 | Parr: 44



2019 regular season stats: 8 games | 62.5 pct | 1,063 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 5 pass TD | 8 INT | 68 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble lost



Bhanpuri: When the Steelers needed him most, clinging to the unlikeliest of playoff berths, Duck went three straight games without topping 5.5 yards per attempt or a 50.0 passer rating. Pittsburgh nearly making the postseason in spite of its two-headed QB disaster (more on the second head in a minute) still absolutely floors me.

RANK 47 David Blough Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 44 | Blair: 49 | Filice: 50 | Parr: 48



2019 regular season stats: 5 games | 54.0 pct | 984 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 4 pass TD | 6 INT | 31 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: The undrafted rookie couldn't have asked for a better start to his pro career, throwing TD passes against the vaunted Bears defense on his first two possessions -- on Thanksgiving Day, no less! So what if the rest of his five-game run with the Lions was a total cluster? Blough's 30 minutes of fame back in November is more than most of the guys I ranked below him had all season.

RANK T-48 Mason Rudolph Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 50 | Blair: 50 | Filice: 48 | Parr: 46



2019 regular season stats: 10 games | 62.2 pct | 1,765 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 13 pass TD | 9 INT | 42 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: When asked why he was starting Duck Hodges over a healthy Rudolph ahead of the Steelers' Week 13 game, Mike Tomlin said, " He has not killed us." Says everything you need to know about Rudolph's ranking here.

RANK T-48 Brandon Allen Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 47 | Blair: 47 | Filice: 51 | Parr: 49



2019 regular season stats: 3 games | 46.4 pct | 515 pass yds | 6.1 ypa | 3 pass TD | 2 INT | 39 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Bhanpuri: In his three starts for the Broncos in 2019, Allen's passer rating went from 125.6 to 61.9 to 32.4, with that last lowly figure accompanied by a 3.3 yards per attempt mark. The 201st pick in the 2016 drafted waited four years for his shot, and it came and went like that.

RANK 50 Colt McCoy Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 52 | Blair: 45 | Filice: 49 | Parr: 52



2019 regular season stats: 1 game | 66.7 pct | 122 pass yds | 4.5 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT | 14 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Blair: Of all the brief quarterback appearances this season, McCoy's blip of a Week 5 start for Washington is one that seems the most like it could have been a figment of my imagination. Jay Gruden gave him the nod against the Patriots, McCoy barely eclipsed 100 yards, Jay Gruden was fired, and McCoy receded into the shadows.

RANK 51 AJ McCarron Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 48 | Blair: 54 | Filice: 47 | Parr: 50



2019 regular season stats: 2 games | 56.8 pct | 225 pass yds | 6.1 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT | 39 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Blair: Did you know McCarron, who will hit free agency after making a Week 17 spot start while the Texans rested Deshaun Watson ahead of the playoffs, has a sushi restaurant?

RANK 52 Josh Rosen Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 49 | Blair: 51 | Filice: 54 | Parr: 51



2019 regular season stats: 6 games | 53.2 pct | 567 pass yds | 5.2 ypa | 1 pass TD | 5 INT | 13 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Blair: Rosen's fate, failing to catch on in Miami after being jettisoned by Arizona, will haunt the nightmares of every player -- let alone quarterback -- drafted in the top 10 for generations to come. I can only hope there is an alternate dimension in which he's ready to make the leap in Year 3 with a stable, supportive franchise.

RANK 53 Sean Mannion Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 53 | Blair: 56 | Filice: 52 | Parr: 54



2019 regular season stats: 3 games | 57.1 pct | 126 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 0 pass TD | 2 INT | -5 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumbles lost



Blair: I would take no pleasure in roasting Mannion for posting rough numbers in his second career start while the Vikings rested starters for the postseason. Instead, I'll point out his 35.1 passer rating in Week 17 was not the worst single-game effort of 2019. Ten other quarterbacks -- including some, like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and the Allen QB Trio, who were facing actual expectations -- had him beat!

RANK 54 Ryan Finley Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 56 | Blair: 52 | Filice: 55 | Parr: 53



2019 regular season stats: 3 games | 47.1 pct | 474 pass yds | 5.4 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 77 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost



Filice: After starting the season at 0-8, the Bengals benched ninth-year starter Andy Dalton in order to test drive the fourth-round rookie who'd shown some promise in the preseason. Three losses and five Finley turnovers later, Dalton was back in the saddle again.

RANK 55 Trevor Siemian Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 54 | Blair: 53 | Filice: 53 | Parr: 57



2019 regular season stats: 1 game | 50.0 pct | 3 pass yds | 0.5 ypa | 0 pass TD | 0 INT | 0 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Filice: Pressed into service for the Jets by Sam Darnold's mono diagnosis, Siemian didn't even make it through a half before suffering a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury, thus fixing his 2019 yards-per-attempt average at an unfortunate 0.5.

RANK 56 Luke Falk Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 55 | Blair: 55 | Filice: 56 | Parr: 55



2019 regular season stats: 3 games | 64.4 pct | 416 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 0 pass TD | 3 INT | 0 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumbles lost



Filice: Pressed into service by Sam Darnold's mono diagnosis and Trevor Siemian's gruesome ankle injury, Falk actually acquitted himself pretty well as a mid-game reliever for the Jets, completing 20 of 25 passes for 198 yards. His ensuing two starts, though, produced some figures that weren't quite as agreeable: 0 TD, 3 INT, 14 sacks and a 41.8 passer rating.