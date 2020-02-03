Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Steelers select Jalen Hurts

  • By Chad Reuter
It's officially mock draft season! That final whistle you heard ending an entertaining Super Bowl LIV means all 32 teams are now looking forward to the 2020 campaign.

Here's my first look at some of the player-team fits that would make sense on the first two days of the draft. Constructing a three-round mock draft before next month's NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 27 to March 1 on NFL Network) is akin to playing the role of the game show contestant who hits the buzzer before the host has finished reading the question. You can look smart for anticipating the results -- or not.

Based on career production and performance in the postseason all-star game circuit, these players have made the argument they deserve to be selected early on Draft Weekend.

NOTE: The third-round compensatory selections in this mock (Picks 97-104) are based on my projections. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 3

PICK

65

Saahdiq Charles - OT

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

66

Trey Adams - OT

School: Washington | Year: Senior

PICK

67

Solomon Kindley - OG

School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

68

Troy Pride Jr. - CB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

69

Julian Okwara - Edge

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

70

Ben Bredeson - OG

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

71

Isaiah Wilson - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

72

James Lynch - DE

School: Baylor | Year: Junior

PICK

73

Brandon Jones - S

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

74

Alohi Gilman - S

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

75

Collin Johnson - WR

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

76

Josh Uche - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

77

Robert Windsor - DT

School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

78

Lamar Jackson - CB

School: Nebraska | Year: Senior

PICK

79

Keith Ismael - C

School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

80

Darrell Taylor - Edge

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

81

Jeff Gladney - CB

School: TCU | Year: Senior

PICK

82

Rashard Lawrence - DT

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

83

Jaylon Johnson - CB

School: Utah | Year: Junior

PICK

84

Jonah Jackson - OL

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

85

Tyler Biadasz - C

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

86

Jauan Jennings - WR

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

87

Anfernee Jennings - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

88

Stanford Samuels III - CB

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK

89

Jordan Elliott - DT

School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

90

Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB

School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior

PICK

91

Cam Akers - RB

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK

92

Lynn Bowden - WR

School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK

93

Antonio Gibson - RB

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK

94

Ben Bartch - OT

School: Saint John's | Year: Senior

PICK

95

K.J. Hill - WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

96

Larrell Murchison - DT

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

97

David Woodward - LB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

98

Thaddeus Moss - TE

School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

99

Alex Highsmith - Edge

School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

100

Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR

School: Liberty | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

101

Matt Hennessy - C

School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

102

Joshua Kelley - RB

School: UCLA | Year: Senior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

103

Jason Strowbridge - DE

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

104

Jalen Hurts - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

