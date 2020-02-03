Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Steelers select Jalen Hurts

It's officially mock draft season! That final whistle you heard ending an entertaining Super Bowl LIV means all 32 teams are now looking forward to the 2020 campaign.
Here's my first look at some of the player-team fits that would make sense on the first two days of the draft. Constructing a three-round mock draft before next month's NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 27 to March 1 on NFL Network) is akin to playing the role of the game show contestant who hits the buzzer before the host has finished reading the question. You can look smart for anticipating the results -- or not.
Based on career production and performance in the postseason all-star game circuit, these players have made the argument they deserve to be selected early on Draft Weekend.
NOTE: The third-round compensatory selections in this mock (Picks 97-104) are based on my projections. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.
Round 3
School: LSU | Year: Junior
School: Washington | Year: Senior
School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
School: Michigan | Year: Senior
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
School: Baylor | Year: Junior
School: Texas | Year: Senior
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)
School: Texas | Year: Senior
School: Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)
School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Nebraska | Year: Senior
School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)
School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)
School: TCU | Year: Senior
School: LSU | Year: Senior
School: Utah | Year: Junior
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)
School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)
School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
School: Kentucky | Year: Junior
School: Memphis | Year: Senior
School: Saint John's | Year: Senior
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
Projected compensatory pick.
School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Liberty | Year: Senior
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)
Projected compensatory pick.
School: UCLA | Year: Senior (RS)
Projected compensatory pick.
School: North Carolina | Year: Senior
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior
Projected compensatory pick.
Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.