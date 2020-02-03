Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Steelers select Jalen Hurts

It's officially mock draft season! That final whistle you heard ending an entertaining Super Bowl LIV means all 32 teams are now looking forward to the 2020 campaign.

Here's my first look at some of the player-team fits that would make sense on the first two days of the draft. Constructing a three-round mock draft before next month's NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 27 to March 1 on NFL Network) is akin to playing the role of the game show contestant who hits the buzzer before the host has finished reading the question. You can look smart for anticipating the results -- or not.

Based on career production and performance in the postseason all-star game circuit, these players have made the argument they deserve to be selected early on Draft Weekend.

NOTE: The third-round compensatory selections in this mock (Picks 97-104) are based on my projections. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 3

PICK 65 Saahdiq Charles - OT School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 66 Trey Adams - OT School: Washington | Year: Senior

PICK 67 Solomon Kindley - OG School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 68 Troy Pride Jr. - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 69 Julian Okwara - Edge School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 70 Ben Bredeson - OG School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 71 Isaiah Wilson - OT School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 72 James Lynch - DE School: Baylor | Year: Junior

PICK 73 Brandon Jones - S School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 74 Alohi Gilman - S School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 75 Collin Johnson - WR School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 76 Josh Uche - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 77 Robert Windsor - DT School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 78 Lamar Jackson - CB School: Nebraska | Year: Senior

PICK 79 Keith Ismael - C School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 80 Darrell Taylor - Edge School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 81 Jeff Gladney - CB School: TCU | Year: Senior

PICK 82 Rashard Lawrence - DT School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 83 Jaylon Johnson - CB School: Utah | Year: Junior

PICK 84 Jonah Jackson - OL School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 85 Tyler Biadasz - C School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 86 Jauan Jennings - WR School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 87 Anfernee Jennings - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 88 Stanford Samuels III - CB School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK 89 Jordan Elliott - DT School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 90 Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior

PICK 91 Cam Akers - RB School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK 92 Lynn Bowden - WR School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK 93 Antonio Gibson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK 94 Ben Bartch - OT School: Saint John's | Year: Senior

PICK 95 K.J. Hill - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 96 Larrell Murchison - DT School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 97 David Woodward - LB School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 98 Thaddeus Moss - TE School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 99 Alex Highsmith - Edge School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 100 Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR School: Liberty | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 101 Matt Hennessy - C School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 102 Joshua Kelley - RB School: UCLA | Year: Senior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 103 Jason Strowbridge - DE School: North Carolina | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 104 Jalen Hurts - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

