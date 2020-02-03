Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Panthers pick Jake Fromm

It's officially mock draft season! That final whistle you heard ending an entertaining Super Bowl LIV means all 32 teams are now looking forward to the 2020 campaign.

Here's my first look at some of the player-team fits that would make sense on the first two days of the draft. Constructing a three-round mock draft before next month's NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 27 to March 1 on NFL Network) is akin to playing the role of the game show contestant who hits the buzzer before the host has finished reading the question. You can look smart for anticipating the results -- or not.

Based on career production and performance in the postseason all-star game circuit, these players have made the argument they deserve to be selected early on Draft Weekend.

NOTE: The third-round compensatory selections in this mock (Picks 97-104) are based on my projections. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 2

PICK 33 Tee Higgins - WR School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PICK 34 Hunter Bryant - TE School: Washington | Year: Junior

PICK 35 Laviska Shenault - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK 36 Austin Jackson - OT School: USC | Year: Junior

PICK 37 Brycen Hopkins - TE School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 38 Jake Fromm - QB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK 39 Terrell Burgess - S School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 40 J.K. Dobbins - RB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK 41 Matt Peart - OT School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 42 Noah Igbinoghene - CB School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK 43 Damien Lewis - OG School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 44 Terrell Lewis - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 45 Jonathan Taylor - RB School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

PICK 46 Kyle Dugger - S School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior

PICK 47 Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 48 Justin Jefferson - WR School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 49 Leki Fotu - DT School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 50 Jordyn Brooks - LB School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK 51 A.J. Terrell - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PICK 52 Bradlee Anae - Edge School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 53 Antoine Winfield Jr. - S School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 54 Kristian Fulton - CB School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 55 Harrison Bryant - TE School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK 56 C.J. Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior

PICK 57 Curtis Weaver - Edge School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 58 K.J. Hamler - WR School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 59 Malik Harrison - LB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK 60 Lloyd Cushenberry - C School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 61 Harrison Hand - CB School: Temple | Year: Junior

PICK 62 Jalen Reagor - WR School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK 63 Darnay Holmes - CB School: UCLA | Year: Junior

PICK 64 Marlon Davidson - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior

