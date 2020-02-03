Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Panthers pick Jake Fromm

Print
  • By Chad Reuter
More Columns >

It's officially mock draft season! That final whistle you heard ending an entertaining Super Bowl LIV means all 32 teams are now looking forward to the 2020 campaign.

Here's my first look at some of the player-team fits that would make sense on the first two days of the draft. Constructing a three-round mock draft before next month's NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 27 to March 1 on NFL Network) is akin to playing the role of the game show contestant who hits the buzzer before the host has finished reading the question. You can look smart for anticipating the results -- or not.

Based on career production and performance in the postseason all-star game circuit, these players have made the argument they deserve to be selected early on Draft Weekend.

NOTE: The third-round compensatory selections in this mock (Picks 97-104) are based on my projections. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 2

PICK

33

Tee Higgins - WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PICK

34

Hunter Bryant - TE

School: Washington | Year: Junior

PICK

35

Laviska Shenault - WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK

36

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

PICK

37

Brycen Hopkins - TE

School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

38

Jake Fromm - QB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK

39

Terrell Burgess - S

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

40

J.K. Dobbins - RB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK

41

Matt Peart - OT

School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

42

Noah Igbinoghene - CB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK

43

Damien Lewis - OG

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

44

Terrell Lewis - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

45

Jonathan Taylor - RB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

PICK

46

Kyle Dugger - S

School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior

PICK

47

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

48

Justin Jefferson - WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

49

Leki Fotu - DT

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

50

Jordyn Brooks - LB

School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK

51

A.J. Terrell - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PICK

52

Bradlee Anae - Edge

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

53

Antoine Winfield Jr. - S

School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

54

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

55

Harrison Bryant - TE

School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK

56

C.J. Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

PICK

57

Curtis Weaver - Edge

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

58

K.J. Hamler - WR

School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

59

Malik Harrison - LB

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK

60

Lloyd Cushenberry - C

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

61

Harrison Hand - CB

School: Temple | Year: Junior

PICK

62

Jalen Reagor - WR

School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK

63

Darnay Holmes - CB

School: UCLA | Year: Junior

PICK

64

Marlon Davidson - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0