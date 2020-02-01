Complete list of 'NFL Honors' award winners

Saturday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL, with Super Bowl LIV less than 24 hours away.

Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2019 season:

» Pepsi Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

» FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (Air) and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (Ground)

» AP Defensive Player of the Year: New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

» Salute To Service Award Presented by USAA: Former Chargers LB Donnie Edwards

» AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

» AP Offensive Player of the Year: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

» Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

» AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

» Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Safety Steve Atwater, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James and safety Troy Polamalu

» Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson

» AP Comeback Player of the Year: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

» AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman

» Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year: Miami Dolphins' "Mountaineer Shot," as punter Matt Haack threw a trick play shovel pass touchdown to kicker Jason Sanders

» Deacon Jones Award: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Shaquil Barrett

» Bud Light Celly of the Year: Seattle Seahawks wide receiving corps for NSYNC "Bye Bye Bye" dance

» Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award: Matt Land, Dalton High School (Dalton, Ga.)

» Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 vs. Raiders

» AP Coach of the Year: Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh

» Daily Fantasy Player of the Year presented by Draft Kings: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

» AP Most Valuable Player: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

» Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell