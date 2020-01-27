Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

Welcome to Miami!

Players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers took to the podiums at Marlins Park on Opening Night to share their thoughts on Super Bowl LIV and much more.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes checked in with NFL Network's Michael Irvin to answer some of the first questions of the night.

"Yeah, we want to do it. We want to go out there. We want to play our best football," Mahomes said about wanting give Andy Reid his first championship. "We know we're playing a great opponent but we're going to try to win the game. Get one for coach Reid. Get one for Kansas City and get one for everybody."

A number of players echoed Mahomes' sentiments about winning a ring for Reid. Receiver Sammy Watkins voiced his desire to do so in a rather poignant way.

"I think for Kansas City, man it's definitely a big thing for everyone and not just for Kansas City. I think coach Reid deserves one. He's one of the top coaches in this league. He's on the top coaches I've ever had and I think himself in general and this organization deserve a ring," Watkins said. "I think everyone on this team deserves one. I think we've played well and went through all the trials and tribulations and injuries and stuff like that and we've played the best as a team. So I think if anyone deserves one, we do.

"I know he won't retire but I think (a Super Bowl title) would definitely set up his Hall of Fame career. Like I said, I've been here for two years and that's probably one of the [most genuine] person(s) I've ever met as a coach. A coach that really cares, a coach you can go talk to and probably the best decision of my life to come play for him."

Here comes the AFC Champs

The Chiefs kicked off the evening's festivities properly.

Are you ready for Super Bowl LIV? Andy Reid certainly is.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid taking it all in in his customary floral shirt pic.twitter.com/lgVAxjwUOe -- Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) January 28, 2020

Reid may look relaxed now but the savvy veteran coach is very much focused on the gameplan for Sunday. He discussed what his team needs to do to help his demeanor stay as relaxed as possible.

"We probably need to start a little faster, although it's worked out OK. For the coach's sake and his heart, we'd like to start a little faster," Reid said.

Here comes the NFC Champs

Dreams, on dreams, on dreams

Patrick Mahomes, a dynamic two-sport athlete through high school and college, revealed that, while he's stoked about it now, his dream growing up had more to do with the sport he turned down.

"Definitely World Series. When I was young it was all baseball," Mahomes said when asked about whether he dreamed of playing in the MLB or NFL's biggest game as a kid. "I knew I wanted to be a professional athlete, but I thought basketball would be my second choice. Football was kind of the third one that I kind of came on late."

Mahomes' superior arm talent has been evident since he's entered the league but it was apparent way before that.

"The fastest that I got up to was 96 in the state tournament. So I could throw it pretty hard. I'm not going to say I had great control, but I could throw it hard for sure."

In the same vain of fulfilling dreams, a young reporter approached Mahomes to tell him that he's a big part of his.

"I want to be just like you."



This moment between a young reporter and @PatrickMahomes. ï¿½ï¿½



ï¿½ï¿½: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/HSft3kG37U -- NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2020

Jimmy G on his journey to Super Bowl LIV

"Last time I was out there, I was right in the jungle right there," Garoppolo said to Irvin while pointing out to the crowd. "Got a little more space this time, living good right now." Jimmy G won two Super Bowls in 2015 and 2017 as a backup on the New England Patriots

"He shot me a text. Just 'good luck' and everything like that. Just go handle business. It wasn't too complicated or anything. Just go win," Garoppolo said of the advice Tom Brady gave him ahead of Sunday.

"You always have it in the back of your mind. I was just thinking about it the other day. It's pretty crazy," Garoppolo said about thinking about playing in the Super Bowl when he was out last season. "About a year ago, I was learning to run again so it's just how things change in a year, what could happen. This year's been a whirlwind. Been a great time, though. I've had a great time with this team."

Kyle talks about his dad, Mike and '94 Super Bowl

"I remember when I wanted get into coaching, I wanted to be an offensive coach. I played offense my whole life. All he told me was, 'Don't study offense, study defense. The offense will come natural, you better know what to do on defense.' And that was one of the best [pieces of] advice he gave me," Shanahan told Sanders.

"It almost seems like the style of how everyone's dressing now is similar to back then, everything's come full circle. It's pretty neat to be here. I got to come out here in '94 and watch you just take over. I wore your jersey the whole week." Shanahan said to Sanders. Kyle served as a ball boy for the 1994 49ers where Mike served as offensive coordinator; that team won Super Bowl XXIX.

"I was trying to be Prime Time but I didn't have the corner skills, man. I had to go to receiver and learn how in and out of a break just to hang with guys like you."

In typical SB Week fashion, Shanahan was asked some non-football related questions, among them being who he'd rather go out on a date with between Cardi B, Rihanna and Lizzo. His response?

"Lizzo, definitely. My kids love her music the most. It's the one we listen to in the car the most," he said. Nice.

Tyreek Hill's energy on full display

Tyreek Hill is arguably known as the fastest wideout in the league, so it makes sense that "The Cheetah" had no problem fielding all the rapid fire questions coming his way.

"I feel like I always the fastest kid on my block," Hill said. "But you do got to train though. Trust me, you still got to train, you still gotta eat right. You still got to do all of that."

Speaking of swag, Hill spoke on what he believed has enabled his team to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

"We got swagger man. We're fun, a lot of energy but, to me, swagger is the main one," Hill explained. "Each and every time that we step on the field, we want to be different from any other team, whether it's offense, defense or special teams. We want to be different."

Hill's incredible athleticism allows the Chiefs offense to be different, that's for sure. Of course, Mahomes' ability to takeover any game in just about any situation has a big part to do with their success, as well.

"There's this thing that he does on the sidelines. Almost like The Rock, when he smolders, you get what I'm saying? Then he'll just like be serious, he'll be like 'C'mon guys, let's go man' and get us turned up and get us fired up," Hill said. "Having him is definitely a blessing. He's a tremendous leader on and off the field. He leads by example, he's always working hard, trying to be the best.

"... Pat is very different man like you see most guys, you'll be like 'Man, he's very talented but he don't got the work ethic.' Well, Pat got both."

Hill also addressed his respect for 49ers corner Richard Sherman, the man he will see a lot of come Sunday.

"Richard Sherman, I respect your game, man. Thank you for locking down all of the receivers. You're truly a goat, man," Hill shared, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. "And I really hope we can jersey swap at the game. Much respect to you. Stay healthy, stay humble and keep grinding, baby. I can't wait for the matchup."

Neither can we, Tyreek. Neither can we.

Richard Sherman holds court

The 49ers' CB touched on a lot, as you'd expect. Among those topics was the irony of playing in the Super Bowl with the 49ers after his history with Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011-14.

"A better irony could not, they may put me in the dictionary right next to irony at some point in time after this story's all written. But at the end of the day I'm a football player, I'm here to help my team win. If it's the San Francisco 49ers or whatever team I'm playing on, that's all I care about," Sherman said. "Jed (York) had a funny story about when I was coming out because they had a higher draft grade on me than most teams and Harbaugh came and took me off the draft board, and he was really upset about that. But I'll let you guys ask him about the rest of it."

He also spoke on how motivated he was to compete against Harbaugh in the NFL. "Honestly, I wanted to put him out the league. And once I got that done, I mean, I got no animosity towards the 49ers or any organization," Sherman said of Once I became a free agent, every team was available for me to go. I had conversations, I felt like this was the best fit. I felt like this was the place I could go and we could win, and it's worked out well."

Treating the big stage like a runway

Unlike their head coach, the Chiefs made a more subtle fashion decision, donning all-white tracksuits. Tight end Travis Kelce shed some light on that decision.

"I told them we need to have a clean outfit," Kelce said to NFL Network's Deion Sanders.

Later at the podium, Kelce addressed the now classic photo of him and his teammates wearing Hawaiian shirts on the plane ride to Miami as an homage to Reid.

"Everyone knows we love Big Red. Sure enough his Tommy Bahama Hawaiian shirts, I mean he wears them as much as can, right? That being said, we wanted to go down there in style. Gehrig Dieter brought it up to the team that we should all go out and grab the same Tommy Bahamas Kansas City Chiefs shirt and, sure enough, here we are baby."

Mathieu on what seprates Tyrann from the "Honey Badger"

From out of the league to in the Super Bowl

Chiefs offensive lineman Cam Erving went from a former first-round pick of the Browns who was out of work after two seasons to starting eight games for a legitimate contender. Now, he's in the Super Bowl.

"I just wasn't very experienced. I hadn't really played a lot of the position I was in at, or any of it. It was tough," Ervin told NFL.com. "But at the end of the day as a professional you have to adapt and adjust and over time it happened. It clicks for different people at different times in the NFL. ... Everybody's path isn't the same."

Erving added: "I didn't really know or understand really how everything was supposed to work. So I kind of just thought 'OK, well I get them this time, or I'll get them this time.' That's not how this business works. It's what have you done for me lately? And at the end of the day, I didn't capitalize on my opportunities in Cleveland, regardless of the situation I was put in. Just to be able to have another opportunity with another team to come out and just be able to play football and show that I can play ball, it was just a blessing."

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.