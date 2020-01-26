Chiefs, 49ers land in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Print
  • By Jeremy Bergman
More Columns >

Kansas City's high-flying offense landed in Miami on Sunday. San Francisco was not far behind, in what should be a preview of Super Bowl LIV.

Seven days out from their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, the Chiefs landed at Miami International Airport on Sunday at around 4:10 p.m. ET. Less than three hours later, the 49ers arrived at around 6:50 p.m. ET for their seventh Super Bowl appearance and third in Miami.

A selection of Chiefs players, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, rocked red Hawaiian shirts on the plane in honor of their sartorial savant of a coach, Andy Reid.

The Niners were sent off from San Jose International Airport by a throng of supporters.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.

Print
"Five things we learned from the 2020 Pro Bowl..."
300x100 Fantasy Playoff Challenge promo