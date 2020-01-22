Dolphins GM 'fully expects' QB Ryan Fitzpatrick back

Not even the Miami Dolphins' expected draft plans will be able to deprive fans of more Fitzmagic.

Just when it seemed that 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami's QB1 for the majority of 2019, was on his way out, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has indicated that this may not be the case.

Grier told reporters on Wednesday that he "fully expects" Fitzpatrick to return for the 2020 season, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

With all signs pointing towards the Dolphins using the fifth pick in this April's draft on a quarterback, most notably Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa as NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah predicted in his first mock draft, it remains to be seen what role Fitzpatrick will play next season.

Given the question marks at the position, including the uncertainty surrounding 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, Fitzpatrick could wind up keeping the starting QB spot warm until the incoming rookie is ready, should Miami go that route.

Based on his performance this season -- 3,529 pass yards, 20 TDs, 13 interceptions, and a team-leading 243 rush yards -- Fitzpatrick, who turns 38 in November, has shown he can still play at this level. His late-career surge has been fun to watch but, ideally, Miami moving away from him as a starter in favor of a younger option, whether via the draft or free agency, would make sense for a team in full-on rebuild mode.