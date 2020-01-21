Texans' J.J. Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Feb. 1

Live from New York, it's a three-time Defensive Player of the Year!

Texans star J.J. Watt will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 1, the night before Super Bowl LIV, the NBC show announced Tuesday. He'll be joined by musical guest Luke Combs.

SNL!!!!



I canât even pretend to hide my excitement about this haha!



This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl



New York City letâs have some fun!!! https://t.co/80WBtHS9Vv â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020

NFL players like Watt are no stranger to 30 Rock. But SNL has tapped quarterbacks lately, including Tom Brady and both Peyton and Eli Manning.

But the show's 27th athlete-host was picked for a reason. He cohosted the CMT Music Awards with Erin Andrews in 2016. That same year, he appeared in the comedy Bad Moms and the drama "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk."

Watt has also portrayed himself in the FOX comedy "New Girl" and FX's "The League." He's as ready to make you laugh as he is to make opposing quarterbacks cry.