2019 All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey highlight roster

The NFL's new wave has arrived.

Fourteen new faces filled the Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team for the 2019 season, released Friday. Chief among them: first-time first-teamers Ravens quarterback and likely MVP Lamar Jackson and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The latter became the third running back in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season in 2019, and was so good, he earned two first-team slots: one at running back, and the other as the league's best flex option. His first-team selection follows a second-team nod in 2018.

History's impact didn't stop there. Saints receiver Michael Thomas, new owner of the NFL's single-season receptions record (149), was one of two unanimous selections. Patriots shutdown corner Stephon Gilmore was the other, leading New England's top-ranked defense that got off to an incredible start in the takeaway department.

There were plenty of repeat names on the All-Pro roster as well, with Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner each making their fifth appearances among a handful of others. Also making his fifth appearance: 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Buoyed by Baltimore's five All-Pro selections, the AFC claimed the throne for most All-Pros with 16. The NFC earned 13 nods.

The full roster can be found below.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running Back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinas; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

Safeties: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive Back: Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

Punt Returner: Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Flex: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Joe Thuney, New England Patriots

Right Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

Center: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior Linemen: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers

Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins

Kick Returner: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Punt Returner: Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears; J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints