Which Wild Card Weekend team is most likely to earn an upset win?

Intrigue abounds heading into the first round of the NFL playoffs, especially with the reigning champion New England Patriots making their first Wild Card Weekend appearance since 2009. They are one of four teams that will host a game this weekend. The AFC tilts kick things off on Saturday, followed by two NFC contests on Sunday:

Saturday, Jan. 4

» No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans; 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN

» No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots; 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5

» No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints; 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

» No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles; 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

Which lower seed is most likely to earn an upset this weekend?