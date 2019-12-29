Niners clinch NFC West title, home-field advantage

The NFC goes through Santa Clara.

With their last-second 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers clinched their first NFC West title since 2012 and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

At 13-3, the Niners will rest on Wild Card Weekend, alongside the No. 2 seed Green Bay Packers (13-3), while the fifth-seeded Seahawks (11-5) travel to Philadelphia to take on the NFC East champion Eagles (9-7).

Elsewhere in the NFC, the third-seeded New Orleans Saints (13-3) will host the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings (10-6) next weekend. New Orleans is the third team with at least a 13-3 record to not receive a first-round bye, per NFL Research (2011 Saints, 1999 Titans).

The last time San Francisco won the West, in 2012, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco was 6-2 at home this season, losing to the Seahawks in a Monday night thriller and to the Falcons in Week 15; both losses came by one score and came down to the last play.

The Niners' Divisional Round game the week after next will be the franchise's first postseason game held at Levi's Stadium, which opened in 2015. But it is not the first postseason game played at the location; Levi's played host to Super Bowl 50 in Feb. 2016.