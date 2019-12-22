Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 16 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday:

» Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered a thigh injury and will not return versus the Jets.

» Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore will not return after sustaining a concussion against the Colts.

» New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) is questionable to return. Safety Marcus Williams is questionable with a groin injury

» Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was carted off with an ankle injury. His return to the game is doubtful. Cornerback Danny Johnson has a hand injury and is questionable to return. Tackle Morgan Moses is questionable to return with a knee injury.

» New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree (back) questionable to return against Redskins.

» Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson suffered a concussion against the Panthers.

» Miami Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz will not return with a shoulder injury.