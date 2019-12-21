What we learned from Saturday's NFL games

Here's what we learned from Saturday's Week 16 games:

1. These are the Patriots and this is how they will win. Forget hand-wringing over their subpar passing game, and forget talking about how Tom Brady's younger teammates are to blame for all of their problems. Cast it aside, because New England isn't about flair, flash or sexy football. It's winter, and it's time to pound the rock. The Patriots shortened their offense and built out of the run, handing it to Sony Michel 21 times for 96 yards, easily breaking the 60-yard requirement for Michel that has ensured victory for New England in the now 17 games in which he's topped the mark. The Patriots outgained the Bills on the ground 143-92, helping them dominate time of possession 38:52 to 21:08. It was fitting that Rex Burkhead had to bounce off two Bills defenders in order to score the go-ahead touchdown with 5:11 left to play. It was no surprise that the Patriots' defense stood tall to keep the Bills from scoring the game-tying touchdown late, but the team never finds itself in that situation if it doesn't commit to landing body blows on the ground.

2. The Josh Allen Experience is exciting and also a tad disheartening. For every two excellent plays he makes, one and a half of his other throws are just too long or too wide. Allen missed Cole Beasley on a drag in a decent-sized throwing window and overshot Robert Foster and Dawson Knox later as part of a few overthrows. That's the bad part, but the positives -- Allen pushing past the pile for a key conversion on fourth-and-1, for example -- outweigh the negative by a whole lot. Allen dropped an absolute dime into the bucket to Knox just before the half, setting up a game-tying touchdown, found Brown open deep for another touchdown in the third quarter, and relied on Beasley throughout the game. In most misses, it was caused by pressure, not sheer inaccuracy. And you'll take a few misses for those big plays.

3. The difference between the AFC East champion and the wild-card qualifier from the division boils down to one crucial stat: third-down conversion rate. Allen's misses mostly came on third down Saturday, which is what doomed these Bills in a game that could have signaled a potential changing of the guard. Buffalo finished just 2 of 11 on third down and couldn't hang onto the ball for more than 4:05 combined between two second-half possessions that followed its go-ahead touchdown, which gave the Patriots' slow-moving but efficient offense plenty of time to make up the deficit. When things got tight late, the Bills lacked offensive diversity. Devin Singletary logged a paltry 46 yards on 15 carries, and Allen nearly outrushed him (43 yards) on half as many attempts. It's undoubtedly the Josh Allen Show in Buffalo, but he needs help in key games like this. He didn't get enough to unseat the kings of the East.

1. Emerging from the AFC South with a fourth division crown in five seasons, the Texans' celebration carries on as the NFL's battle of attrition carries forward, as well. Deshaun Watson, the face of the franchise and one of the emerging faces of the league, limped through the second half of a win over the Buccaneers that clinched a division title but showcased concerns going forward with his health. In addition, field-stretching wideout Will Fuller, in what has unfortunately become a seemingly weekly occurrence, was lost to a groin injury during the game. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil limped to the sidelines near the end of the game and his status is uncertain. Following the game, Watson told NFL Network's Melissa Stark, "At the end of the day, we still won, we still clinched. ... I came out healthy." When asked about his visit to the medical tent and the limping, Watson grinned and said, "It's all good." Watson didn't have a touchdown on Saturday and had just 184 yards as he survived a five-sack onslaught. The win was one that was equally a Bucs loss, with the Texans taking advantage of five Tampa Bay turnovers, though they likely should've done more with them. Nonetheless, the AFC South belongs to Houston (10-5) once more. And the Texans limp forward, but just how far is likely to have plenty to do with just how healthy they are coming out of this title-clinching triumph.

2. As Week 16 dawned, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jameis Winston's future would play out in Tampa Bay. At the onset of Week 16's first game, Winston showcased all the reasons so many believe the Buccaneers going forward with him as the franchise signal-caller is a recipe for disaster. Unpredictable as the play of Winston is, it's nearly clockwork that he'll offer up a first-drive interception. He did it on Saturday for the sixth time this season and Bradley Roby promptly sprinted 27 yards the other way for an early Saturday afternoon lead, though it tied the record for pick-sixes in a season with six. Winston had the record all to himself it appeared, as he threw another pick on the second possession that was taken to the house by Justin Reid. The score was called back on a penalty. When the game ended, Winston had four interceptions (along with a touchdown and 335 yards passing) to bring his league-leading INT total to 28. With 31 touchdowns, Winston is flirting with a dubious 30-30 season (he would be the first ever). It's a telling stat as the Bucs now sit at 7-8, the one-man adventure that is Winston leading to triumph and tribulation quarter by quarter and week by week.

3. At halftime, the game was tied at 17, but the Bucs had gained 281 yards to the Texans' 83. However, the four Tampa Bay turnovers had bestowed Houston an advantage it should have taken to another level. Instead, the Texans held on with their defense bending to the tune of 435 yards of Bucs offense, but ultimately breaking down a win with five takeaways. Justin Reid had a fumble recovery and a pick, Bradley Roby had a pick-six, Zach Cunningham had six tackles during an excellent but overlooked campaign and Whitney Mercilus had a pair of sacks. The outstanding plays of the day belonged the Texans' defense, but overall it was an ugly win that bestowed upon them the beauty of another division title. Winning ugly is often a necessity in any championship season, but for the Texans to make a deep playoff run, not only will they need to be healthy, but they'll need to get a little prettier -- execution-wise -- on both sides of the ball.

