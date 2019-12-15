NFL stats and records, Week 15: 49ers lose in historic fashion

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 15.

» The 49ers were defeated by the Falcons, 29-22, and all three of their losses this season have now come in the final 10 seconds of the game. The 49ers are the first team to have at least 10 wins in a season and also lose at least three games in the final 10 seconds of regulation or overtime since the 2000 Eagles, who finished 11-5 and lost to the Giants in the Divisional Round.

» Jameis Winston had 458 pass yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions. He is the first player in NFL history with more than 450 pass yards in consecutive games (456 pass yards in Week 14 win over the Colts).

» Travis Kelce is the first tight end in NFL history to record four consecutive 1,000-receiving yard seasons. With 142 receiving yards in the Chiefs' win over the Broncos, Kelce has 1,131 this season.

» The Seahawks recorded their 11th win of the season with a 30-24 win over the Panthers. It was also Russell Wilson's 86th regular season win in his career. That ties Tom Brady for the most wins by a quarterback in their first eight seasons in NFL history.

» With Tom Brady's 23-yard pass touchdown to James White early in the Patriots' win over the Bengals, Brady now has 17 seasons with at least 20 pass TDs, surpassing Peyton Manning (16 such seasons) for the most in NFL history.

» Eli Manning has now thrown an interception against every NFL team except for the Giants in his career. Only three players have thrown at least one interception against each of the current 32 NFL franchises: Peyton Manning, Hall of Famer Brett Favre and Jay Cutler.

» Deshaun Watson has 26 pass TDs and seven rush TDs this season after throwing two pass TDs in the Texans' win over the Titans. Watson (2018 and 2019) joined Hall of Famer Steve Young (1994 and 1998) as the only players in NFL history with multiple seasons of at least 25 pass TDs and at least five rush TDs. Watson also became the first quarterback in Texans history to have at least 25 pass TDs in consecutive seasons.

» Adrian Peterson continues to move up the record books. With one rush TD and 66 rush yards against the Eagles, Peterson tied Hall of Famer Walter Payton for fourth all-time in career rush TDs with 110 and passed Hall of Famer Curtis Martin (14,101) for the fifth-most rush yards all-time with 14,102.

» Christian McCaffrey became the first player in Panthers history to join the 2,000-scrimmage yard club. With 175 scrimmage yards against the Seahawks, McCaffrey (2,121) broke the franchise record that he set last year (1,965) for the most scrimmage yards in a season.

» A.J. Brown had 114 receiving yards against the Texans, marking his third game with at least 100 receiving yards in his last four games. Brown is the first rookie with at least three games of at least 100 receiving yards in a four-game span since Offensive Rookie of the Year Odell Beckham Jr. in Weeks 14-17, 2014.

» Miles Sanders had a record-breaking day in the Eagles' win over the Redskins. His 172 scrimmage yards propelled him past DeSean Jackson's previous rookie record of 1,008 scrimmage yards in 2008 (1,120), and his 122 rush yards moved him past LeSean McCoy's rookie record of 637 rush yards in 2009 (687). Sanders' performance also marked the Eagles' first 100-yard rusher since LeGarrette Blount in Week 4, 2017, snapping their 41-game streak without a 100-yard rusher.

» Kenyan Drake had four rush TDs in the Cardinals' 38-24 win over the Browns. He is one of three players in the last five seasons with at least four rush TDs in a game, joining Aaron Jones in Week 5 and Derrick Henry in Week 14, 2018.

» The Chargers had seven turnovers in their 39-10 loss to the Vikings. They are the second team this season with seven turnovers in a game, joining the Buccaneers in their Week 6 loss to the Panthers. There were zero such games across the entire NFL in the previous two seasons combined.