Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 14 games:

1. If you polled the average Browns fan on their greatest complaints about their team this season, it's likely you'll hear about their issues with run-pass distribution. Against the league's worst rushing defense, it was as if Freddie Kitchens and his staff didn't know who they were facing. But then, the Browns opened the second half with a six-play, 75-yard drive that included just one pass attempt. Nick Chubb racked up 57 of those yards with one run, and Kareem Hunt finished it off with a touchdown around the left end to push Cleveland's lead to 21-13.

This is the Browns' greatest offensive strength, and illustrates just how important it will be for the team to secure the services of Hunt long-term after this campaign ends. A one-two punch of Chubb and Hunt will cause problems for every team in the NFL, provided Cleveland can block well enough up front.

2. Cincinnati's first victory of 2019 definitely provided its players with a boost in the week that followed, but in the key moments, they still didn't play winning football. After an officiating gift gave the Bengals an interception by Nick Vigil, Andy Dalton's pass deflected off his intended target's hands and was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Browns corner Denzel Ward. With the Bengals down just eight in the second half, a long Joe Mixon run was wiped out by a holding call on John Ross. And finally, what would have been a massive third-down stop was overturned when William Jackson was flagged for pass interference upon review.

This is the difference between winning and losing teams. The Bengals competed but didn't do the little things correctly, and that was how they left Cleveland with their 12th loss of 2019.

3. Credit is due to Dalton, whose play dominated the halftime discussion on CBS and rightfully so. Dalton and the Bengals don't appear to be long for each other, but he'll make a QB-needy team happy elsewhere. He completed 22 of 38 passes for 262 yards and an interception, and yes, he had a few misses, but the Bengals are significantly better with him under center.

Cincinnati battled for the entire game with a team in Cleveland that has disappointed but also competed with a healthy amount of playoff-bound squads. The Bengals aren't as bad as 1-12 says, at least not lately, which should be encouraging for the Taylor era going forward -- even if it doesn't include Dalton.

-- Nick Shook

1. The Broncos are officially The Team You Don't Want to Face in December. Drew Lock made a handful of impressive throws under pressure early and Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello repeatedly schemed open receivers in a pass-first approach for the Broncos that resulted in 31 points in Houston's first five possessions and a 38-3 lead early in the third quarter. Noah Fant rumbled for 113 yards on only four catches before suffering a foot injury, with most of the second half amounting to an extended version of Lock's Lock Toy Story celebration. The next three weeks for Denver are all about Lock auditioning to keep this job for 2020.

2. Kareem Jackson makes his money in this matchup. He played so well against Denver last year -- possibly the best single game by a defensive back all year -- that the Broncos awarded him big contract in free agency. He made a similar impact Sunday, finishing with a long touchdown after being handed the ball by teammate Jeremiah Attachou, picking off Deshaun Watson and ending multiple other drives with three passes defensed and a tackle for loss. The Texans' overmatched secondary could desperately use him.

3. It's tough to take the 8-5 Texans seriously as a Super Bowl contender with performances like this. The offense isn't the same when Will Fuller is out and the defense has no juice when coordinator Romeo Crennel can't scheme up pressure. Any chance for a bye ended Sunday and the Texans now have to worry about the Titans stealing the AFC South.

-- Gregg Rosenthal