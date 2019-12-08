Ravens clinch playoff berth with win over Bills

Baltimore is back in the postseason for the second straight season.

The Ravens clinched their place in the AFC playoffs with their 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. They are the first AFC team to secure its place in the postseason.

This is the eighth time in 12 seasons under coach John Harbaugh that the Ravens have made the postseason, but just the second time in the last five years.

At 11-2, Baltimore is destined for not only for a playoff berth and a division title, which can be clinched later Sunday afternoon if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose or tie in Arizona, but a first-round bye and home-field advantage. Sunday's win ensures Baltimore will be the AFC's top seed entering Week 15.

The Ravens next play Thursday night against the New York Jets.