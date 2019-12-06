Injuries: 'Very unlikely' Daniel Jones plays Monday

Eli Manning's farewell Monday appears ready to become a reality.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Friday it is "very unlikely" usual starter Daniel Jones plays due to a high-ankle sprain. Shurmur says Jones will sit out Friday's practice.

That means it will be Manning's game to play, at least one contest in what is likely to be his final season in New York. With little else to achieve in 2019, Monday at least offers Giants fans a chance to cheer on their two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback one more time, even with the team on the road in Philadelphia.

Manning will likely have tight end Evan Engram (foot) and receiver Golden Tate (concussion) to work with, according to Shurmur, who said the two continue to trend upward and should be available Monday. Engram, who hasn't played since Week 9, and Tate were among four Giants who returned to practice Thursday.

Elsewhere in Friday's injury news:

» New York Jets coach Adam Gase said he's unsure if running back Le'Veon Bell (illness) will be able to play Sunday, adding the staff will know more about Bell's status Saturday. Bell missed practice Friday due to the illness.

Meanwhile, Gase said he wasn't ready to rule out safety Jamal Adams (ankle). The second-year defensive back's injury was viewed earlier this week as a week-to-week issue, but sounds as if it is progressing quicker than expected.

» Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) and tight end Austin Hooper (knee) will play Sunday versus the Panthers, coach Dan Quinn announced. Also, rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (foot) will play this week.