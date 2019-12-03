Roundup: Jamal Adams 'week-to-week' with injury

The Jets' unrealistic-but-mathematically possible playoff hopes suffered a significant blow Sunday with their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That defeat also dealt a blow to New York's defensive strength. Jamal Adams suffered an ankle injury early in the game and played through it, participating in 98.4 percent in the Jets' defensive snaps. It's looking like that injury might keep him out beyond Week 13.

"I think it's a legit week-to-week (injury)," coach Adam Gase said Monday, via the Associated Press.

Adams wore a walking boot after the game, per the AP, and was still expected to undergo an MRI to further evaluate the severity of his injury. Gase said he'll rely more on Adams' feedback when it comes to determining whether he can play against Miami in Week 14.

"I'm going to lean on him a lot as far as how he feels," the coach said. "We want to make sure he's good to go before we put him back out there. I just want to make sure he's in the right place physically so he can go play his style of ball, which is basically, he's the heartbeat of our defense.

"We need him to be able to go full throttle and he needs to feel right to get back out there."

Adams has played in all 12 of New York's games and is undoubtedly the Jets' best player on that side of the ball. Without him, the Jets would take the field with a huge hole at the strong safety position.

Here are other injury news we're tracking on Tuesday:

» Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe's elbow injury is indeed season-ending, but he downplayed the seriousness of it in an interview with 9News: "It's a typical dislocation,'' Wolfe said. "Similar to (Andy Janovich's). It's a six-to-eight-week injury. No surgery. I should get all my range of motion back and everything. They told me it could have been a lot worse."

» Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a clavicle injury in Monday night's loss to the Seahawks, but said "I'll be good to go" moving forward.