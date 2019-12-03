Bengals activate WR John Ross off injured reserve

Fresh off their first win of 2019, the Bengals are getting a former first-round pick back.

No, it's not A.J. Green. The Bengals have activated speedy receiver John Ross to the 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday. Receiver Damion Willis was waived in a corresponding move.

Ross hasn't played since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4, but was on his way to his best season as a pro. In fact, in terms of yards, he's already there (328), though he'd need a touchdown in each of his final four games to match his total from last season.

Ross' career in total has been filled with injury-related hiatuses, with his on-field tenure peppered by brief flashes of potential. His straight-line speed won him countless matchups back in his days as a Washington Husky, but his inability to stay healthy has made his pro career a tough go.

He looked to be growing into what the home-run hitter the Bengals envisioned when they made him the ninth-overall pick of the 2017 draft, averaging 20.5 yards per reception before the injury robbed him of the majority of his third professional season. Now that he's healed, Ross will have a chance to resume such a process in the final month of an otherwise lost season for Cincinnati, which has dearly missed Green. Ross' return will at least provide a good reason for Bengals fans to watch the final four games.