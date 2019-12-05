Injuries: Tom Brady (toe/elbow) limited at practice

Tom Brady was limited in Patriots practice on Thursday, as he's dealing with toe and right elbow ailments.

Brady was a full participant on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Brady was one of a long list of Patriots who were limited participants: wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), safety Patrick Chung (heel), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and backup quarterback Cody Kessler (illness).

The Patriots (10-2) host the Chiefs (8-4) on Sunday.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Thursday:

» Inactives for the Chicago Bears for Thursday night's game are wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, defensive back Prince Amukamara, tight end Eric Saubert, linebacker Danny Trevathan, offensive lineman Corey Levin, offensive lineman Bobby Massie and tight end Ben Braunecker.

Amukamara is dealing with a left hamstring injury that's considered mild in nature and the goal is for him to play next week against the Packers, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports.

» Inactives for the Dallas Cowboys for Thursday night's game are wide receiver Devin Smith, running back Tony Pollard, safety Jeff Heath, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, defensive end Joe Jackson, offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

Pollard is battling an ankle injury and Ezekiel Elliott will be the only running back active for the Cowboys other than fullback Jamize Olawale.

» The Kansas City Chiefs backfield will be without their hammer the rest of the way.

The team announced running back Darrel Williams has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's win over the Oakland Raiders.

Williams' season ends after 41 carries for 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns, 15 receptions for 167 yards and a score, and one fumble lost. Williams played the big-back role alongside Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy, often earning the tough yards between the tackles.

The Chiefs will now streak towards the postseason without their most powerful back.

Williams' season-ending injury could explain the signing of free-agent running back Spencer Ware earlier this week.

Damien Williams could return after missing last week due to a rib injury, but he did not practice Wednesday. The Chiefs have been managing LeSean McCoy's snaps this season. The banged-up RB room could mean we see more of rookie Darwin Thompson down the stretch after the young back impressed last week after Darrel Williams left with his hamstring injury. Defensive end Frank Clark (shoulder) was limited.

In corresponding moves to putting the running back on IR, the Chiefs elevated defensive back Alex Brown from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.

» Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner told reporters Thursday that he'll miss his third straight game due to a lingering shoulder injury, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Thursday. Jack finishes the 2019 season with 66 tackles.

» New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell won't practice due to an illness, coach Adam Gase told reporters. Safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and cornerback Brian Poole (concussion) also will miss practice.

» New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day as Eli Manning prepares to return to the starting lineup Monday vs. the Eagles. Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday it was "very likely" Manning would start with Jones battling a high ankle sprain.

Tight end Evan Engram (foot) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) were limited at practice, while wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion) was a full participant. Tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) officially did not practice.

» Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) still has not been cleared for contact. Howard has missed the past three games for the Eagles and was limited at practice.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor(knee) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) did not practice.

» The Oakland Raiders have changed up their QB pecking order behind starter Derek Carr. Multiple reporters relayed Thursday that DeShone Kizer is now taking No. 2 reps over Mike Glennon.

For a second straight day, rookie running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) did not practice. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (rib) did not practice also. Center Rodney Hudson (ankle) and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) were limited.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (chest), defensive end Everson Griffen (knee), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) were all limited in practice Thursday. Wide Receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) and tackle Riley Reiff (concussion) did not practice.

» Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), receiver Seth Roberts were all limited at practice. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (NIR) did not practice.

» The Carolina Panthers claimed offensive lineman Chris Reed from the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Reed has played for the Fins and Jaguars with nine starts over 30 games' worth of experience.

» Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (toe) did not practice on Thursday, while guard Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and linebacker Montez Sweat (quad) were limited and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (concussion) was a full participant.

» Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (toe) was a limited participant on Thursday in practice as was offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee).

» Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley (hip), wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring/toe), pass rusher Brennan Scarlett (shoulder) and tight end Jordan Akins (knee) were limited in practice.

» The Arizona Cardinals claimed tight end Dan Arnold off waivers on Thursday and placed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (hamstring) on injured reserve.