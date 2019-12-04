Giants likely to start Eli Manning Monday vs. Eagles

Eli Manning's time on the bench might be over soon.

The Giants are preparing to start Manning in Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to coach Pat Shurmur, who told reporters Wednesday it will "very likely" be the veteran lining up under center.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is in a walking boot with a "moderate high ankle sprain," per Shurmur, and was riding a stationary bike during Giants practice. If the Giants had to play Wednesday, Jones would not be able to play, Shurmur added.

Jones officially took over as the team's starter in Week 3, a 32-21 win over Tampa Bay. He's completed 228 of his 370 attempts for 2,374 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but the Giants haven't won a game since September. With their playoff hopes long dashed, New York couldn't be faulted if it wanted to take things slow with a player who the Giants think will be a franchise cornerstone for the next decade.

Here's how Jones injured the ankle: 265-pound linebacker Preston Smith landed with all of his weight on Jones' right leg. This happened midway through the second quarter. Jones didn't miss a snap and finished the game pic.twitter.com/wGn6CvzZVC â Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 4, 2019

Then again, there is an element of mild desperation here. Shurmur is likely feeling the heat after his team has not improved in his second season at the helm. Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said publicly Tuesday he and owner John Mara will evaluate all areas of the franchise at the conclusion of the season before proceeding, a slightly ominous statement considering the team is 2-10 with a month left.

It sounds as if he'll have to trust in Manning, the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who was the face of the franchise from the time he was drafted until he was benched in favor of Jones this season. If this is his last start as a Giant, he'll enjoy one final moment in the spotlight with Big Blue on Monday Night Football.