Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday's gut-check win over San Francisco proves that the Ravens are ready for the toughest of fights at the business end of the season. Lamar Jackson missed a few throws here and there but was generally very good and the run game remains unfathomable.

2. San Francisco 49ers

There should be no shame in how the 49ers lost in Baltimore last weekend and they are more than capable of mounting a run that culminates in the Super Bowl. This physical and well-coached team is still going to be in the mix the rest of the way.

3. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson will continue to be mentioned in the MVP chatter but other positives in Seattle include a powerful-looking two-headed running game monster featuring Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, as well as an increasingly-opportunistic defense.

4. New Orleans Saints

The Saints hardly set the world on fire in their Thanksgiving Day win over Atlanta but having a sleepier night on offense is no problem when your defense records nine sacks. Cam Jordan led the way with four on his own.

5. New England Patriots

Tom Brady appears to be so frustrated with an offense that is clearly one of Bill Belichick's worst. But it's not solely on the lack of talent around Brady. Number 12 does not look good at all and his dreams of playing until he is 45 seem fanciful.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes was just okay and the by-committee running game failed to break 100 yards, yet the Chiefs still cruised to a 40-9 victory over their closest division rivals in the Raiders. The defense gives up yards but can take the ball away.

7. Houston Texans

The AFC is loaded with talented, young quarterbacks. Anyone interested in playoff fields over the next few years that include Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes? Thought so. Me too. The Texans are regularly going to be in that conversation thanks to Watson.

8. Green Bay Packers

The Packers enjoyed a 'get right'; game against the Giants in the snow at MetLife Stadium on Sunday but it feels like this offense has gone off the boil just a little bit. The Packers rushed for just 79 yards on 26 carries.

9. Buffalo Bills

I'm starting to come around on the Bills. Josh Allen is nowhere close to elite yet, but he is growing in stature and confidence and the defense is very good. This is not only a dangerous team for the next month, few will want to face them in the playoffs.

10. Minnesota Vikings

Don't pin the 'can't win a big game' label on Kirk Cousins after Minnesota's Monday night loss in Seattle. Cousins played very well in that game and both he and the Vikings live to fight another day.

11. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee have boasted one of the league's most dynamic attacks since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback and have won five of their last six. Derrick Henry has played a big role and is virtually unstoppable at this time of year.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Devlin Hodges brings a little something to the quarterback position but the reason this team remains alive in the playoff race is the form of the defense, which has become even more ball hawking since Minkah Fitzpatrick came on board.

13. Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals have given up a lot of big passing days this season so we should factor that in when assessing Jared Goff last weekend. The Rams are likely going to need to run the table to have any playoff shot in the NFC...and I don't think they can get that particular job done.

14. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are an every-week soap opera and you know a team (and its head coach) is in trouble when the TV cameras spend more time panning up to the owner's box in search of Jerry Jones rather than scanning the sideline for Jason Garrett.

15. Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky had a good night on Thanksgiving but it was against a Detroit team that has been very leaky against the pass in 2019. I don't think that one performance changes too much in Chicago and Trubisky remains in long-term danger.

16. Cleveland Browns

The dream is over. The Dream Team that never was is all but out of the playoff race and out of excuses. This roster should have performed so much better this season and the lack of focus and discipline on this squad has to reflect poorly on head coach Freddie Kitchens.

17. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are drifting away from the AFC playoff field and their lack of firepower has caught up with them. Indianapolis have scored 17 or fewer points in three of their last four and Jacoby Brissett is looking shaky under center.

18. Oakland Raiders

Derek Carr has endured a couple of off days against the Jets and Chiefs and he needs to bounce back to show he is the long-term answer. The rebuilding process is in its early stages in Oakland and a 6-6 record still represents growth under Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speaking of progress... Jameis Winston threw 33 passes against Jacksonville last week and not one of them was intercepted. Tampa's offense has averaged more than 28 points per game in 2019 and Winston may yet stick around for 2020 and beyond.

20. Philadelphia Eagles

How frustrating and disappointing are these Eagles? They've been stuck in the offensive doldrums for a couple of weeks and the defense has played strong. Then in Miami, the Eagles put up 31 points but the D breaks down to allow 37 in response. So frustrating.

21. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are in freefall as losers of four in a row and Kyle Allen is turning the ball over too much (he has 12 turnovers since Week 8). But let's not give the defense a free pass - they are not stopping too many opponents now and that puts pressure on head coach Ron Rivera.

22. New York Jets

The Jets were massively disappointing in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the previously-winless Bengals, failing to score a single touchdown. The offensive line was especially terrible and that led to a poor display from Sam Darnold at QB. Adam Gase is not out of the woods just yet.

23. Denver Broncos

Drew Lock made a solid start to life as an NFL quarterback but he cooled off after a strong beginning. It is going to take the remainder of this season before we truly know what the Broncos have in him.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

This team is having a shocker but it doesn't need to add to its woes by messing with Philip Rivers by considering a benching for Tyrod Taylor. Rivers has been let down by the Chargers for years and should be allowed to finish out this season, at least.

25. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals cast off their plucky 'underdog on the right path' label on Sunday as they looked just terrible in getting blown out at home by the Rams. There is still much work to be done in the desert.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Even if the Falcons go through some kind of rebuild after this lost season (they are now 3-9) it doesn't feel like the good times are too far away again. That's what having a regular 300-yards-per-week passer in Matt Ryan on the roster does for you.

27. Detroit Lions

The Motor City Magician, David Blough, is set to make a few more starts for the Lions between now and the end of the season. And that is not only good for him on a personal level, I think it's good for this whole team as he provided a spark against the Bears on Thanksgiving.

28. Miami Dolphins

I love the way Ryan Fitzpatrick plays hard week in and week out for the depleted Dolphins. He carries this team on his back and plays through injuries, showing younger players on the team what it takes to be a pro. I don't mind seeing him lead this team in 2020.

29. Washington Redskins

A total and utter commitment to the running game has paid dividends for Washington and they have now put together back to back wins. There is much to be fixed in D.C. but Derrius Guice looks like being a fun runner to watch in the coming years.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

No team falls apart quite like the Jags. Last year, this team went off the rails early and never got back on track. It's more of the same in 2019 with reports of a locker room fight between Andrew Norwell and Yannick Ngakoue on Sunday. Doug Marrone is running out of time.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are out of the basement and that is thanks to a quarterback who delivered a win last week and could have delivered a few more had he not been unceremoniously benched. Andy Dalton is back and Cincy could even win a few more between now and the season's end.

32. New York Giants

The Giants have lost eight in a row and Pat Shurmur is as good as gone as the head coach. Daniel Jones makes some good throws every week but he is also good for a turnover or two... or three. Jones has 21 giveaways in 11 NFL games.