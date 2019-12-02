2020 NFL Draft order: Race for No. 1 overall pick tightens

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2020 NFL Draft heading into Week 14, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below . The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

It all seemed so simple a week ago: The Bengals would pick first next year and select LSU QB Joe Burrow. That might still be the way it goes, but the race for the No. 1 pick is a little more interesting coming off Cincinnati's first win of the season.

What if the Bengals have figured out a winning formula at a time when the Giants seem to have no hope of discovering their own? Cincy holds a one-game lead over the G-Men for the first overall pick with four games to go. That's plenty of time for the two teams to flip in the order and give the Giants a chance to sell the rights to the first pick (a.k.a. Burrow) to the highest bidder.

Given how bad the Giants -- losers of eight straight -- look, all it might take for that top pick to slip from the Bengals' grasp is a win over the beatable Browns in Weeks 14 or 17 or a victory over the 3-9 Dolphins in Week 16.

Now, the needs for each team listed below offer just a snapshot of the areas that project to require the most attention as of today. Draft needs for NFL teams don't crystallize until the spring, after free agency plugs some holes and creates others, but we are firm believers that it's not too soon to see what might be coming around the corner.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 Bengals Record: 1-11 (.608 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 1

This week's game: at Browns

Biggest needs: QB, OL, LB



Andy Dalton will not go down without a fight. I don't see how this franchise can enter next season selling Dalton as the answer under center, but he did just save the Bengals from a winless season. He has a chance to boost his stock -- and knock Cincinnati from the top of the 2020 NFL Draft order -- with a strong finish.

PICK 2 Giants Record: 2-10 (.507)

Previous week: No. 2

This week's game: at Eagles

Biggest needs: OT, edge rusher, DB



The Giants' weaknesses vs. the pass were fully exposed by Aaron Rodgers in snowy New Jersey on Sunday. They managed to pressure the Packers' QB on just five of his 36 dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats. New York is one of six teams (combined record of 18-53-1) who have allowed a passer rating of 100 or better in 2019.

PICK 3 Redskins Record: 3-9 (.497)

Previous week: No. 3

This week's game: at Packers

Biggest needs: OL, CB, pass catcher



It's always nice to win a game and NOT lose positioning in the draft order, which is exactly what happened to Washington this week. A Week 16 home game against the Giants looms large in determining how the top five picks shake out.

PICK 4 Dolphins Record: 3-9 (.542)

Previous week: No. 4

This week's game: at Jets

Biggest needs: QB, OT, edge rusher



Beware a fall outside of the top 10 picks, Dolphins fans. After upsetting the Eagles on Sunday, Miami now gets the 4-8 Jets (a team it defeated last month), 2-10 Giants and 1-11 Bengals in consecutive weeks. Seriously. A 6-10 season seems within reach for a team that many expected to go winless in 2019. Brian Flores for Coach of the Year!

PICK 5 Falcons 1 Record: 3-9 (.587)

Previous week: No. 6

This week's game: vs. Panthers

Biggest needs:Edge rusher, DB, OL



Nothing like a game in which Atlanta's quarterback was sacked nine times (tying a career high) while it failed to sack the other team's QB even once to bring the team's needs in the trenches into clear focus. The pass rush, which seemed to be finding its way just a few weeks ago, has now registered zero sacks and a grand total of two QB hits in the last two outings.

PICK 6 Lions 1 Record: 3-8-1 (.462)

Previous week: No. 7

This week's game: at Vikings

Biggest needs: CB, OL, edge rusher



Is it the kiss of death when Mitchell Trubisky has his best two games of the season against you? The pass defense continues to crush the Lions and has to be the team's focus -- along with protecting Matthew Stafford -- this offseason.

PICK 7 Cardinals 1 Record: 3-8-1 (.531)

Previous week: No. 8

This week's game: vs. Steelers

Biggest needs: Defensive playmaker, OL, pass catcher



The shredding of the Arizona pass defense continues. The Cardinals have given up 424 passing yards in each of the last two games, and only the Dolphins have allowed more points this season. Coordinator Steve Wilks' unit had no answer for Jared Goff, who was lost prior to Sunday's visit to State Farm Stadium.

PICK 8 Jets 2 Record: 4-8 (.444)

Previous week: No. 10

This week's game: vs. Dolphins

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, CB



With Sunday's loss to previously winless Cincinnati, the Jets are the first team in NFL history that has lost twice in one season to teams that entered their matchup 0-7 or worse (New York lost to 0-7 Miami in Week 9). Oof. The problems here start (but certainly don't end) with the O-line, which allowed four sacks and nine QB hits against the Bengals.

PICK 9 Chargers Record: 4-8 (.497)

Previous week: No. 9

This week's game: at Jaguars

Biggest needs: OL, QB, CB



Heartbreak strikes the Bolts again. All eight of their losses have been by seven points or fewer, and a porous O-line -- the league's fourth-worst in pass protection and run blocking, per Pro Football Focus -- couldn't keep Philip Rivers upright even though the Broncos were without top pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

PICK 10 Jaguars 1 Record: 4-8 (.507)

Previous week: No. 11

This week's game: vs. Chargers

Biggest needs: CB, front-seven playmaker, OL



The Jags have arguably been the league's worst team since the calendar flipped to November, as they've lost all four of their games during that span with a league-worst point differential of -82 (that's 33 points worse than the next-closest team). The offensive line is making a case to move higher on the needs list after an awful showing vs. the Bucs.

PICK 11 Broncos 6 Record: 4-8 (.528)

Previous week: No. 5

This week's game: at Texans

Biggest needs: Interior D-line, OL, DB



Denver shined on Sunday in the first two areas of need listed here, as the interior D-line provided a push with Von Miller sidelined and the O-line didn't allow a single QB hit against a Chargers team featuring the fearsome pass-rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Keep in mind, though: Starting DEs Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe -- who recorded a couple of sacks before suffering a dislocated elbow on Sunday -- are both in a contract year and the O-line ranked 28th in pass protection entering Week 13, per Football Outsiders.

PICK 12 Panthers 2 Record: 5-7 (.517)

Previous week: No. 14

This week's game: at Falcons

Biggest needs: DB, OL, DL



The Panthers are stuck in a second-half tailspin sans Cam Newton for the second year in a row, with Ron Rivera's defense functioning as a turnstile against the run. Carolina will have to patch a front that's allowed 366 yards on the ground (7.6 yards per carry) in the last two games.

PICK 13 Eagles 2 Record: 5-7 (.517)

Previous week: No. 15

This week's game: vs. Giants

Biggest needs: DB, WR, edge rusher



The Eagles just can't fire on all cylinders this season. The offense disappears when the defense plays well, and vice versa (like we witnessed in Week 13). Fitzmagic went after Philly's secondary on Sunday, and it wasn't up to the challenge as he torched Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills and Co. for 365 yards and three TDs.

PICK 14 Buccaneers 2 Record: 5-7 (.531)

Previous week: No. 12

This week's game: vs. Colts

Biggest needs: QB, OL, DB



Jameis Winston went a full game without throwing a pick for the first time in a month, but he did lose a fumble for the fifth time this season in a romp over the imploding Jaguars and still leads the league with 20 INTs (five more than anyone else in the NFL). That's a big reason why QB is unlikely to move off my list of needs for Tampa Bay even with a strong finish to the season by the contract-year QB.

PICK 15 Browns 1 Record: 5-7 (.611)

Previous week: No. 16

This week's game: vs. Bengals

Biggest needs: OT, S, interior OL



After allowing a total of six sacks in the previous four games combined, the Browns gave up five for the third time this season in a gut-punch of a loss to Pittsburgh. The poor pass protection has been one of the biggest differences from the second half of last season, when Baker Mayfield was sacked just three times in the last seven games.

PICK 16 Raiders (via Bears) 3 Bears' record: 6-6 (.451)

Previous week: No. 13

This week's Bears game: vs. Cowboys



PICK 16 Raiders (via Bears) 3 Bears' record: 6-6 (.451)

Previous week: No. 13

This week's Bears game: vs. Cowboys

The Raiders acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade.

PICK 18 Raiders 1 Record: 6-6 (.483)

Previous week: No. 19

This week's game: vs. Titans

Biggest needs: CB, WR, edge rusher



The Raiders have gone from one of the season's most pleasant surprises to looking ... well, surprised. They weren't ready for the Jets or Chiefs in the last two weeks, and the team's deficiencies at wide receiver are as apparent as ever.

PICK 19 Titans 2 Record: 7-5 (.438)

Previous week: No. 17

This week's game: at Raiders

Biggest needs: OL, QB, RB



Quarterback moves down a spot on the needs list with Ryan Tannehill playing so well that it's hard to imagine Tennessee letting him walk. Of course, Derrick Henry, who continues to chew through defenses, is due to hit the market as well, but it's also difficult to envision the Titans waving goodbye to him with the way he's producing. The right side of the offensive line might be in line for a makeover, though, with plenty of room for improvement at right guard and RT Jack Conklin in the final year of his rookie deal after having his fifth-year option declined.

PICK 20 Jaguars (via Rams) Rams' record: 7-5 (.524)

Previous week: No. 20

This week's Rams game: vs. Seahawks



PICK 20 Jaguars (via Rams) Rams' record: 7-5 (.524)

Previous week: No. 20

This week's Rams game: vs. Seahawks

The Jaguars acquired this pick in the Jalen Ramsey trade.

PICK PL Cowboys Record: 6-6 (.476)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Bears

Biggest needs: DB, pass catcher, DL



There are more questions than answers for the sputtering Cowboys right now, and that includes plans for the offseason. Four of their top 11 offensive players and five of their top 10 defensive players in total snaps are due to hit the market. That list includes former Pro Bowlers Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones, Jason Witten, Randall Cobb and Sean Lee.

PICK PL Dolphins (via Steelers) Steelers' record: 7-5 (.500)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's Steelers game: at Cardinals



PICK PL Dolphins (via Steelers) Steelers' record: 7-5 (.500)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's Steelers game: at Cardinals

The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.

PICK PL Chiefs Record: 8-4 (.524)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Patriots

Biggest needs: CB, LB, OG



As well as the Chiefs' defense is playing right now (yes, you read that right), it's still the area that leads the needs list with top CBs Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller due to become free agents and a glaring need for a playmaking inside linebacker.

PICK PL Dolphins (via Texans) Texans' record: 8-4 (.528)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's Texans game: vs. Broncos



PICK PL Dolphins (via Texans) Texans' record: 8-4 (.528)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's Texans game: vs. Broncos

The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Laremy Tunsil trade.

PICK PL Bills Record: 9-3 (.368)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: vs. Ravens

Biggest needs: WR, CB, DE



Are the Bills going to regret declining the fifth-year option on Shaq Lawson's rookie deal? The former first-round pick might be a late bloomer, as he has a career-high 5.5 sacks this season, including 3.5 in the last three games. He'll cash in this offseason, whether it's with Buffalo or another team, if he keeps up that production.

PICK PL Packers Record: 9-3 (.469)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: vs. Redskins

Biggest needs: OT, pass catcher, ILB



There will be a void at right tackle if the Packers don't re-sign Bryan Bulaga. The need for a No. 2 receiver opposite Davante Adams still looms large, though, unless Allen Lazard's 100-yard day against the Giants ends up serving as a launch point for his breakthrough.

PICK PL Saints Record: 10-2 (.455)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: vs. 49ers

Biggest needs: WR, interior OL, DB



Three of the seven Saints defenders who have played the most snaps in 2019 -- Vonn Bell, Eli Apple and P.J. Williams -- happen to be members of the New Orleans secondary and all three are scheduled to become free agents in 2020. Michael Thomas could use a complement at receiver and the Saints might have to replace impending free agent Andrus Peat, but the defensive backfield could be the area where the biggest holes develop this offseason.

PICK PL Patriots Record: 10-2 (.458)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: vs. Chiefs

Biggest needs: TE, OL, S



New England has averaged a measly 18.5 points per game in its last four contests and is 2-2 in that span. Tom Brady might not be playing great ball right now, but he's hamstrung without a tight end who can attack the seams and wideouts he can trust to be in the spot where he wants them.

PICK PL 49ers Record: 10-2 (.479)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Saints

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR



With all four starters from the 49ers' secondary due to hit the market either in 2020 (Jimmie Ward) or 2021 ( Richard Sherman, Jaquiski Tartt, Ahkello Witherspoon), this offseason would seem a good time to spend an early pick on a DB.

PICK PL Ravens Record: 10-2 (.510)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Bills

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, ILB, interior OL



We don't view it as one of the team's top three needs right now, but think about what this offense could be if Baltimore adds another explosive deep threat at receiver to pair with Marquise Brown. The word unstoppable is thrown around too frequently in football parlance, but it might fit in this case.

PICK PL Seahawks Record: 10-2 (.517)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Rams

Biggest needs: DL, OL, DB



Seattle will have to shell out big bucks to keep its defensive line somewhat intact this offseason, but it will have to balance its needs in that area with protecting the franchise (Russell Wilson). Germain Ifedi, Mike Iupate and George Fant have expiring deals. Looking a little further down the road, Justin Britt, D.J. Fluker and Ethan Pocic will hit the market after next season.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears (6-6)

Biggest needs: QB, DB, OG

For the first time this season, it seems Mitchell Trubisky is trending in the right direction. He made some big throws down the stretch against the Lions on Thanksgiving, but we'll take the good with a grain of salt since Detroit's defense is one of the league's worst. It's going to take a heck of a finish from the former No. 2 overall pick to convince me (and a lot of Chicagoans) that QB shouldn't be atop the needs list this offseason.

Houston Texans (8-4)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, CB

The Texans now have three former first-round picks at cornerback and just shut down Tom Brady for most of the game Sunday night. So why is CB still listed here? Well, 36-year-old Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby -- the team's starters at the position -- are ticketed for free agency in 2020. Unless Bill O'Brien has the utmost confidence that midseason additions Gareon Conley and Vernon Hargreaves -- both signed through next season -- are guys he can trust (something they haven't demonstrated to this point in their careers), CB is going to have to be addressed.

Los Angeles Rams (7-5)

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, DB

Credit to the Rams for bouncing back in a big way against the Cardinals, but it doesn't erase their previous 11 games this season from memory. The offensive line has been a wreck most of the time, and GM Les Snead will have to get creative to fix it with limited draft capital and cap space.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, pass catcher, OL

James Washington seems to be breaking out in the second half of the season, which is remarkable considering the team's struggles at quarterback. It would still be nice to see this team add a weapon at tight end in the offseason so that Vance McDonald can return to more of a complementary role. In fact, it should be Priority No. 1 if Pittsburgh finds a way to re-sign Bud Dupree.