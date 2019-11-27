Injuries: Eagles WRs Jeffery, Agholor return to practice

The Philadelphia Eagles offense is on the mend.

Coach Doug Pederson said both receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) were expected to be full participants in practice Wednesday. Both receivers ended up practicing in a limited capacity.

Jeffery missed the past two games, while Agholor sat out last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles offense was severely undermanned sans the two starting wideouts in Week 12. Getting in practice on Wednesday is a good sign Carson Wentz and the Eagles will have both Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Pederson added that right tackle Lane Johnson has been cleared to practice but was not completely through concussion protocol. The Pro Bowler needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist to play Sunday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night that Johnson did clear concussion protocol.

Running back Jordan Howard continues to deal with a shoulder injury and is still not cleared for contact. Philly's top RB has missed the past two games but is trending in the right direction, per Pederson. Howard was a limited participant Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tight end Zach Ertz did not practice with a hamstring injury.

Other news we are monitoring Wednesday:

» Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel (hamstring) is still sore after being a limited participant in practice, per coach Matt Patricia. He will back up David Blough against the Bears on Thursday. Also questionable for the Lions are DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DL Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and CB Tracy Walker (knee). Officially ruled out for the Lions are cornerbacks Jamal Agnew (ankle) and Rashaan Melvin (ribs).

» Chicago Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Bobby Massie (ankle), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow), TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), TE Adam Shaheen (foot) and CB Sherick McManis (groin) have all been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions.

» Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and DT Antwaun Woods (knee) have been officially ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bills. Safety Jeff Heath (shoulders) is questionable.

» Buffalo Bills T Ty Nsekhe (ankle) is the only player listed as out against the Cowboys, while WR Robert Foster (hamstring) and C Mitch Morse (hand) are questionable.

» Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game vs. the Saints, head coach Dan Quinn announced. WR Julio Jones (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable after missing practice on a short week, but RB Devonta Freeman (foot) is good to go.

» New Orleans Saints G Andrus Peat (forearm), T Terron Armstead (ankle) and FB Zach Line (knee) have been officially ruled out against the Falcons. CB Marshon Latimore (hamstring) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

» NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Miami Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant, who suffered an ankle injury, is headed to injured reserve, per a source informed of the situation. Grant's season ends with 19 receptions for 164 yards and one rushing touchdown.

» The Carolina Panthers announced defensive tackle Dontari Poe (quad) and left guard Greg Van Roten (foot) have been placed on injured reserve after suffering injuries Sunday. Poe is having surgery on his torn quad and Van Roten will also undergo surgery for a dislocated toe, per Rapoport.

» Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is no longer in concussion protocol after being cleared by a neurological consultant Wednesday, but remains on the injury report with a knee injury and did not practice on Wednesday. RB James Conner (shoulder) and CB Artie Burns (knee) did not practice either while LT Alejandro Villanueva (shoulder) was limited.

» Cleveland Browns LT Greg Robinson is in concussion protocol after showing symptoms at the team facility today. Justin McCray would fill in at LT if Robinson cannot play this Sunday in Pittsburgh.

» The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed TE Delanie Walker (ankle) on injured reserve. Walker was inactive the past four weeks. In correlation to the roster move, the Titans signed K Ryan Santoso to the 53-man roster and intends to carry two kickers for this Sunday along with Ryan Succop.

» Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and DE Alex Okafor (ankle) practiced on Wednesday, per head coach Andy Reid. RB Damien Williams (ribs) did not practice.

» Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and the team see how he progresses from there, said head coach Frank Reich. WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), who has been on IR since Week 2, will not play this week and the team has until Dec. 4 to make a decision on if he returns this season.

» New York Giants LB Kareem Martin (knee) has been designated for return from IR, the team announced. Martin was placed on IR after Week 1.

Giants receiver Golden Tate (concussion), safety Jabrill Peppers (back) and tight end Evan Engram (foot) all did not practice Wednesday.

» Denver Broncos LB Von Miller (knee) didn't practice on Wednesday but things are looking OK for him, per coach Vic Fangio. As for QB Drew Lock, Fangio disclosed that the rookie's reps will go up "extensively" this week. Denver has yet to name a starting QB for their home game vs. the Chargers.

» With Matt Skura out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens signed free-agent center Jake Brendel, Rapoport reported, per a source.

» San Francisco 49ers LT Joe Staley (finger), DE Dee Ford (hamstring) and TE George Kittle (knee/ankle) did not practice Wednesday, while running back Matt Breida (ankle) returned to practice in limited fashion. Kicker Robbie Gould (quad) has been cleared to practice but has yet to be activated from IR.

» The Green Bay Packers have claimed formerly retired OT Jared Veldheer, according to Rapoport. Veldheer will serve as insurance for injured T Bryan Bulaga.

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (calf) did not practice Wednesday, while receiver Davante Adams (toe) was limited.

» Eight New England Patriots players did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, according to the team's injury report. Notables of the eight include OT Isaiah Wynn, LB Jamie Collins, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB D'Onta Hightower, TE Ryan Izzo and S Patrick Chung. NFL Network's Michael Giardi says the flu bug is going around in the Patriots' locker room.

» New York Jets offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

» Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was limited in practice with a knee injury.