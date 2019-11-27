Falcons' Julio Jones (shoulder) questionable vs. Saints

Julio Jones might not be ready to play on Thanksgiving.

The Atlanta Falcons listed the star receiver as questionable for Thursday night's kickoff against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones battled a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was able to return and played 45 snaps. The wideout went through walkthrough on Wednesday after missing sessions earlier in the week.

Coach Dan Quinn said in a conference call that the decision with Jones would come down to how the receiver's shoulder feels before kickoff. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jones is optimistic he'll be able to play.

If Jones can't go, Matt Ryan will lean on Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage in the passing game against the division rival Saints.

Tight end Austin Hooper has been ruled out with a knee injury.

On the positive side, Quinn said running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed two games with a foot injury, is good to go and looks "great."