Broncos increase Drew Lock's reps; QB could start Sun.

With five games left in a lost season, the Denver Broncos could soon be turning to their rookie quarterback to close out the campaign.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday that Drew Lock, who Denver selected in the second round this offseason but has spent most of the year on injured reserve, will see increased snaps in practice, a sign that he could soon be starting, potentially as early as this Sunday.

"We're going to up Drew's reps this week extensively in practice, see how he does with that and make a decision prior to the game," Fangio said, per The Denver Post. "Just feel like he's had a good few weeks of limited practice. I think he's ready to advance in his reps."

That followed a radio interview with Broncos head honcho John Elway earlier Wednesday during which he said both Lock and current starter Brandon Allen would both get reps in practice this week. A decision on who will start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday will be made later in the week.

Lock took the first snap of offense in Wednesday's practice. NFL Network's James Palmer noted that the rookie will get "75 percent of the reps in practice this week." Lock has not yet been activated off injured reserve but could be before the weekend.

All of this signals that Lock will start Sunday, and if not Sunday, shortly. The first-year signal-caller was placed on injured reserve before the season with a right thumb injury. While he was there, veteran QB Joe Flacco led Denver to a 2-6 record before suffering a neck injury and being placed on injured reserve himself.

With Lock still on the mend, fourth-year player Brandon Allen filled in, making his first three career starts and earning his first win. Allen had completed 39 of 84 passes for 515 yards, three TDs and two INTs in his three games, but his latest showing was his worst, a 10-of-25 bummer in a 20-3 loss to Buffalo.

That appears to have paved the way for Lock, who serves Fangio, Elway and the Broncos no use sitting on the bench while Denver slogs to its third consecutive losing season.