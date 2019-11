Top 10 Comeback Player candidates: Darren Waller sits at No. 1

After trading for Garoppolo at the 2017 deadline, the 49ers became the first NFL team to start a season 1-10 and finish 5-0. The key to that historic turnaround, Garoppolo was expected to lead San Francisco's return to glory last season, only to go down with a torn ACL in Week 3. Healthy once again this summer, he jumped out to a league-best 8-0 start with a chain-moving ground attack and a dominant defense doing the heavy lifting. The onus has been on his shoulders the past three weeks, with the running game stymied, record-breaking tight end George Kittle banged-up and the defense starting to spring leaks. The results have been mixed, with a disappointing outing versus the Seahawks sandwiched by a pair of spectacular performances in narrow victories over the plucky Cardinals . Due to the position in which he plays, Garoppolo will fly up the voting list if the 49ers finish the season with the NFL's best record.