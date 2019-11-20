Top 10 Comeback Player candidates: Darren Waller sits at No. 1



Give Henry credit for a rare double comeback. After missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Henry caught four of five targets for 60 yards in the 2019 season opener only to be diagnosed with a tibia plateau fracture to his other knee. To his credit, he raced through rehab to make it back into the lineup just a month later. Henry has been one of the most productive tight ends in the league ever since, averaging six receptions and 71 yards in six games. Those numbers project to more than 90 catches and 1,130 yards over a full 16-game season.