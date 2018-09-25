Vikings' Griffen battling serious mental-health issue

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been battling a serious mental-health related issue for the past several weeks and currently is undergoing evaluation at a local hospital, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning.

Griffen was able to play in the Vikings' first two games of the season, recording a half sack in each contest, but "the situation became unmanageable this past week when they ruled him out against the Bills," Pelissero reported on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters following Sunday's loss to the Bills that Griffen did not play due to a personal matter, and there have been a number of reports concerning Griffen's status following the game.

"I had two team sources reach out to me to specifically refute a report that Griffen was arrested over the weekend in connection to an attempted break-in at one of his teammate's houses," Pelissero said.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman released the following statement Monday night:

"We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are focused on Everson's well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family."

The Vikings face the Rams this Thursday night in Los Angeles, but Pelissero reported it is unlikely that Griffen will be active for the game.

Griffen signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension with the Vikings in 2017.