Andrew Luck named AP Comeback Player of the Year

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck decisively beat out Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson to earn 2018 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year honors at Saturday's NFL Honors.

Luck earned 44 of 50 votes, while Watt garnered four and Peterson received two.

The Colts quarterback missed the entire 2017 season and went roughly 18 months without throwing due to surgery on his throwing shoulder. Among football cognoscenti, there were doubts that he would ever return as even a shadow of his former self.

Although questions were raised about his arm strength in September, Luck bounced back from a slow start to lead a playoff contender. The Colts won nine of their final 10 games, as Luck finished second only to Patrick Mahomes with 39 touchdown passes to go with 4,593 yards and a career-best 67.3 completion rate.

Afforded a second chance at football, Luck changed his style, showing a quicker release time and superior ball placement. With the help of new coach Frank Reich's play-calling savvy, he avoided big hits and easily found open receivers. Among the most sacked quarterbacks in the league prior to his shoulder injury, Luck went more than a month without a takedown on 2018.

Although his backfield and receiving corps shifted due to injuries, Luck continued to produce at a high level no matter his surrounding talent.

With a healthy Luck, a smart coaching staff and a loaded 2018 draft class, the Colts are building a perennial AFC South contender.