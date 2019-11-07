Injuries: Redskins activate Derrius Guice (knee) off IR

Derrius Guice will be back in action following the Washington Redskins' bye week.

The team announced Thursday they've activated the second-year running back off injured reserve.

The 22-year-old tailback has been on the shelf since Week 1 due to a knee injury. Guice suffered the injury after earning 18 yards on 10 carries in the opening-week loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The RB subsequently landed on IR.

Guice is eligible to play Week 11 against the New York Jets.

After missing his entire rookie campaign due to an ACL tear, the Redskins hope to finally have the young running back on the field for more than 22 plays this time.

With interim coach Bill Callahan taking a ground-first, ground-second, and ground-as-much-as-we-can-pound approach to offense, Guice could see a significant role alongside Adrian Peterson as Washington tries to take as much off rookie Dwayne Haskins' plate as possible.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

» New York Jets coach Adam Gase said running back Le'Veon Bell (knee/ankle) will be limited at practice. Bell sat out of Wednesday's session.

» Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says receiver Amari Cooper will not participate in Thursday's practice. Cooper had an MRI on his knee Wednesday and will meet with a doctor today, Garrett added.

» New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters he expects running back Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) to play Sunday against the Falcons. The combination of the knee and ankle injuries have kept him out in Weeks 7 and 8.

» Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (ankle) said he's "definitely playing" against the Buccaneers. Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted this week that the team won't overwork Johnson in his return.

» New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard (concussion) was present at practice today.