Patrick Mahomes a full participant at Chiefs practice

Patrick Mahomes will continue to press toward an early return.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the quarterback would practice Wednesday, and the team would increase his workload "a little bit more" this week to see how his knee responds. So far so good as he was a full participant for the first time since he was injured. Mahomes' practice particpation suggests he could be on the verge of returning to game action.

"It's day-to-day. We'll get both (quarterbacks) ready to go, like we did last week." Reid of Mahomes and Matt Moore prior to Wednesday's practice, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

The reigning NFL MVP suffered a dislocated kneecap in Week 7. The initial timetable for his recovery was that he'd miss at least three games. After being out two, Mahomes is still pushing for an early return when K.C. takes on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

Reid's decision will come down to how Mahomes' knee reacts to increased stress this week during practice, and how whether the medical team is comfortable with his recovery.

"We're not going to put him out there unless it's safe," Reid said.

Wednesday's practice is an excellent first step this week in Mahomes' potential returning to action. How he progresses throughout the week will tell the rest of the story.