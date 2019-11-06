Roundup: MRI shows no structural damage for Bell

Fresh off of perhaps the lowest point of a difficult 2019 season, the New York Jets received some encouraging news.

An MRI on running back Le'Veon Bell's injured knee revealed no structural damage, Jets coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. Bell will not practice Wednesday as planned, but Gase said he believes Bell will be OK to play Sunday.

Bell received 25 touches (17 carries, eight receptions) in Sunday's loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins, the most since he handled the ball 29 times in a Week 2 loss to the Browns, and completed the game but sought medical attention afterward. News of a potential injury to Bell was naturally alarming for a team that has already dealt with plenty of similar problems at key positions, but it appears as though the running back has escaped anything significant.

Bell is in the midst of a season full of career lows (3.3 yards per carry, on pace for two total rushing touchdowns) as part of a Jets offense that ranks 30th in rushing yards per game and last in the NFL in total yards per game. If the Jets hope to bounce back with a win over their crosstown rival Giants in Week 10, they'd sure be glad to take the field with Bell available.

Other injury news we're tracking on Wednesday:

» Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Wednesday receiver Adam Thielen's hamstring injury isn't long term, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys is up in the air.

Thielen's hamstring injury, which forced him out of Week 8's win over Washington, suffered no further damage in the Week 9 loss to Kansas City, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Minnesota's bye week coming in Week 12 after games against Dallas (6-3) and Denver (3-5) , though, it's reasonable to consider that Thielen might not try to rush back to the field.

» New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) and tight end Jared Cook (ankle) were back at practice Wednesday.

» The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to re-sign wideout Jordan Matthews now that DeSean Jackson is on injured reserve, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

» Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he thinks wide receiver A.J. Green will make his season debut on Sunday. Green has been nursing a ankle injury.

» New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur says tight end Evan Engram has a mid-foot sprain and is in a boot. Engram later told reporters that while he will not be able to play this Sunday, he does not have a Lisfranc injury, per SNY. Engram called the injury a "low-grade" sprain and said it "could be a lot worse."

» Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) was a limited participant in practice. Wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) did not practice. Hilton has not been ruled out vs. Dolphins yet, but coach Frank Reich does not expect for him to play.

» Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) will practice today.

» Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said left tackle Eric Fisher's injury is not season ending. Fisher underwent surgery in September for a core muscle injury. Fisher and defensive end Alex Okafor are the two players being held out of practice Wednesday.

» Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (not injury related), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), safety Earl Thomas (not injury related) and guard Marshal Yanda (illness) all did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Chris Moore (thumb) was limited.

» Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (calf), receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) and safety Roderic Teamer (groin) are all listed as doubtful for Thursday night's game. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (knee), tackle Sam Tevi (knee) and nose tackle Brandon Mebane (knee) are all listed as questionable.

» Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown (knee), center Rodney Hudson (ankle) and returner Dwayne Harris (foot) are all questionable. Defensive ends Arden Key (foot) and Josh Mauro (groin) will not play Thursday.

» Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks is still in concussion protocol and is on his way to Pittsburgh for a second meeting with concussion specialists, coach Sean McVay told reporters. Cooks will not play this week against the Steelers.

» The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back veteran safety Andrew Sendejo, per Pelissero. The Eagles waived Sendejo on Tuesday.

» The Miami Dolphins were awarded wide receiver Gary Jennings off waivers. Jennings was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in this spring's draft.

» The Washington Redskins activated running back Derrius Guice off injured reserve on Wednesday. Guice previously underwent knee surgery.