Vikings' Adam Thielen unlikely to play vs. Cowboys

Battling a bum hamstring, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen played on Sunday against the Chiefs, but it was an abbreviated appearance of only seven snaps.

It's doubtful that will happen again.

Thielen is unlikely to play this Sunday against the Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, Pelissero explained Thielen's strained hamstring suffered no further damage against the Chiefs, but he could feel it pulling and needed to "calm it down."

Thielen previously missed the Vikings' Week 8 win over the Redskins.

After the Cowboys game, the Vikings (6-3) face the Broncos in Week 11 ahead of their bye week. Thielen has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns this season. He was targeted once against the Chiefs, but had no catches.