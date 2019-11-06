Brandin Cooks ruled out; will meet with specialist

Brandin Cooks' journey back to the field has hit a speed bump.

The Rams receiver remains in concussion protocol nearly two weeks after he was knocked out of a Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and he doesn't appear to be any closer to returning. NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported Wednesday Cooks is traveling to Pittsburgh for a second meeting with concussion specialists, according to Rams coach Sean McVay. Cooks is out for Los Angeles' Week 10 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, McVay added.

Before his exit, Cooks recorded 27 receptions for 402 yards and one touchdown in eight games, though he didn't record a statistic in his eighth game due to his concussion. The Rams' offense didn't miss a beat without him, as quarterback Jared Goff completed 17 of 31 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 8 win over Cincinnati.

When looking at their long-term potential, though, the Rams are without a significant deep threat with Cooks sidelined. His return remains important to Los Angeles' hopes of earning a playoff spot either via wild card berth or by overtaking the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday's game against the Steelers could provide a look at what a future without Cooks could hold for these Rams, who surely hope to get Cooks back healthy sooner rather than later.