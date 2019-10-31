David Johnson (ankle) not expected to play vs. 49ers

For the second straight game the Arizona Cardinals are likely to be without their star running back.

David Johnson (ankle) is not expected to play tonight against the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, per source.

Johnson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday after missing the first two practices on a short week. It's the same ankle injury that kept him out of the Cardinals' road game in New Orleans this past Sunday while being deemed a game-time decision all week.

Also out for the Cardinals on Thursday night is Johnson's backup Chase Edmonds, who injured his hamstring against the Saints and already ruled out after missing all practices.

Enter newly-acquired RB Kenyan Drake, who the Cardinals traded for on Monday from the Miami Dolphins. Drake is expected to get a large amount of the workload in his Cardinals debut and has a tough hill to climb against a vaunted 49ers defense.