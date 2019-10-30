Kenyan Drake ready to 'dive right in' with Cardinals

Kenyan Drake is ready to jump in the deep end.

The running back, acquired from the Miami Dolphins on Monday, said he's ready to dive into action right away with the Arizona Cardinals facing the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

"I've always been the type of person, you go to a swimming pool, you don't just dip your toe in, you dive right in," Drake said, via the team's official website. "This is up my alley."

The Cards need Drake to get ready fast. Both David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) missed practices this week and are expected to be out for Thursday's tilt versus the 49ers' smothering defense.

With Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris -- both of whom were brought in last week -- the only other healthy backs on the roster, Drake should see action right away and more than normal for a player who just got shipped into town on a short week.

"It really started to click when I got on the field, because I'm more of a tactile learner," Drake said. "I've got to go out there and run around and get the plays from there. The more I'm on the field, the more comfortable I get, and I've got another day to get that under wraps. And from there, the game is on Thursday. The bullets are flying, and I'll be ready."

Unfortunately for Drake, there isn't more time to get tactile learning in this week with a game Thursday. Against a Niners defense that has smothered offenses this season, it might be a painful first game for Drake in the desert. Once he gets in-tuned with coach Kliff Kingsbury's system, however, it could be a perfect match between scheme and skill-set.