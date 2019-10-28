What we learned from Steelers' victory over Dolphins

Down 14 points for most of the first half, the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4) staved off embarrassment and came back to defeat the still winless Miami Dolphins (0-7), 27-14, on "Monday Night Football" to close out Week 8. Here's what we learned:

1. When the book is written on the 2019 season, few will remember Monday evening's bout between Mason Rudolph and Ryan Fitzpatrick even happened. In fact, most might want to forget the slog between two teams with a combined two wins ever graced television, computer and mobile screens. Aside from the uni-ware being aesthetically pleasing, Monday's game was a sore of those with sight. The legacy of the game, however, could have great implications in late April. Miami's loss, its seventh of the season in seven tries, keeps the franchise's chances of securing the first overall pick in the 2020 draft squarely in its hands. A surprising win over Pittsburgh, which appeared very possible for a half, would have landed the Dolphins their first win but also sweetened the value of the Steelers' first-round pick (which Miami own). A possible win-lose-win scenario avoided. The same cannot be said for the viewing public.

2. On a topsy-turvy night for Mason Rudolph (251 yards, 2 TDs, INT), making his first start since suffering a scary concussion in Week 5, Pittsburgh's offense was picked up first by its defense. With the Dolphins up 14-3 late in the second quarter and Miami driving, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw his first of two picks to the other Fitzpatrick, Minkah, who less than two months ago was donning orange and aqua. Pittsburgh quickly turned the pick into points with Rudolph hitting Diontae Johnson against an all-out Dolphins blitz on third-and-20 for a 45-yard catch-and-run score. The Steelers carried that positive play into the second half and scored on two of their next three drives. One of their tallies came via JuJu Smith-Schuster (103 yards) "Mossing" an unfortunate Dolphins defensive back en route to the receiver's first 100-yard day of the season. Another came via a James Conner red-zone run, as the running back went over the century mark on the ground (145 yards) for the first time this year, as well.

Perhaps the Miami defense is a cure-all for all offenses, including Pittsburgh's. Perhaps the return of Roosevelt Nix solved all of the Steelers' woes in the ground games. Regardless of what caused the renegade resurgence, Pittsburgh will need more of it as it faces tougher competition and looks to get back into the AFC wild-card race. That, and better injury luck. Ramon Foster, Benny Snell, Maurkice Pouncey and James Conner all left Monday's contest with ailments at one point, with the latter's potential shoulder injury the most distressing.

