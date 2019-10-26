Saints RB Alvin Kamara not expected to play in Week 8

The New Orleans Saints are preparing to welcome back their star quarterback, but will be without their star running back for at least another Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night that Alvin Kamara is not expected to play against the Cardinals in Week 8, thus leaving Latavius Murray to once again carry the load in the backfield.

Barring any changes, this will be Kamara's second straight DNP as he continues to recover from lingering knee and ankle injuries. He has recorded 373 rushing yards and a touchdown on 86 carries in his six starts this season.

After sitting out Week 7, Kamara returned to practice this past Wednesday as a limited participant, but this latest update signals the dynamic RB isn't yet ready to return to game action.

There is a bit of optimism surrounding his return, though, as Rapoport noted that the team expects Kamara to be good to go following their Week 9 bye. New Orleans travels to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers on Nov. 17.