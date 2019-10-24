Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) returns to practice

Positive news came for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday as running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice.

Kamara was a limited participant after missing practice on Wednesday due to separate knee and ankle injuries that have both hindered his play and caused his lone absence from a game last week.

Drew Brees (thumb) was also limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, but the quarterback has maintained that "the plan" is for him to return this Sunday.

As for Jared Cook, the tight end may end up missing his second straight game with an ankle injury after missing practice again.

While Thursday's injury report doesn't guarantee their returns, the Saints stars will be back sooner than later. That alone bodes well for New Orleans, who have been resilient through the injuries thanks to a great defense and the stellar play from backup QB Teddy Bridgewater.