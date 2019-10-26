Drew Brees (thumb) set to start against Cardinals

Faster than originally expected, Drew Brees is returning.

Brees' right thumb is good to go and so is the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who will start Sunday for the Saints against the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Rapoport added that Brees beat his goal of returning six weeks by one week.

ESPN first reported the story.

Brees is returning from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb on his passing hand.

Brees was injured during a Week 2 loss to the Rams. Since then, New Orleans has gone 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.