Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) not practicing today

The Atlanta Falcons will be without quarterback Matt Ryan as they begin preparations for Week 8.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Ryan will not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain.

Ryan suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He exited the game after an evaluation on the sideline.

Earlier this week Quinn told reporters that the Falcons will game plan for both scenarios: with and without Ryan.

Falcons fans shouldn't panic just yet, though. Quinn said Monday that Ryan was not expected to be on the practice field early in the week but the QB has a chance to be back toward the end of the week.

If the veteran signal-caller can't go against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Matt Schaub will get the starting nod.