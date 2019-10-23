Injuries: Jets QB Sam Darnold (toe) held out of practice

Sam Darnold is still feeling the effects of a rough night at the office Monday.

The Jets quarterback is reportedly sporting padded shoes and limping as a result of having his damaged toenail removed. New York coach Adam Gase told reporters Darnold would only partake in individual drills and 7-on-7 before the team decided if he'd do any more Wednesday. Afterward, he was listed as a DNP.

Darnold will be eager to make amends for a career-worst performance Monday versus the Patriots. In just his second game back from a five-week bout with mononucleosis, he completed 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards while committing five turnovers, inducing four interceptions. He was also forced to smack a bad snap out of the end zone for a safety. It was only the fourth time he's failed to throw a TD but the second occurrence against New England.

The Jets play at Jacksonville on Sunday. The status of linebacker C.J. Mosley remains unclear. After being sidelined for six weeks with an injured groin, Mosley returned versus the Pats but now might have a more serious issue. He didn't practice Wednesday.

"It might be more than the groin," Gase said, adding that Mosley will undergo further examination from doctors.

Here is other news we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) were limited at practice. New York coach Pat Shurmur said he expects Barkley to play this week versus the Lions. Cornerback Corey Ballentine did not practice and is remains in concussion protocol.

2. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said quarterback Matt Ryan, who's dealing with an ankle sprain, is sitting out practice.

3. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday. Left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) are returned to practice.

4. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins.

5. Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (ankle), cornerback Josh Norman (thigh/hand) and safety Montae Nicholson (ankle) are questionable against the Vikings.

6. Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown was not at practice during the portion open to the media. He played through a groin injury last week against the Dolphins, catching five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

7. The Detroit Lions elevated running back Paul Perkins from the practice squad following Kerryon Johnson's move to injured reserve.

8. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) won't practice but noted he is "getting close."

9. Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said running back David Johnson (back) will miss practice. Arizona signed running backs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner, which Kingsbury attributed to needing bodies for practice reps.

10. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and defensive end Carlos Dunlap (knee) were limited in practice. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn returned to practice after being out with a concussion.

11. Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (wrist) did not practice and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) were limited. Cornerback Donte Jackson (groin), who's been out since Week 3, was a full participant.

Quarterback Cam Newton (food) did not practice Wednesday, but was seen rehabbing off to the side for a second consecutive day. "So far, so good," coach Ron Rivera told reporters regarding Newton's rehab.

12. Los Angeles Chargers tackle Russell Okung will practice today and is set to play this week against the Bears, coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday.

13. The Tennessee Titans designated kicker Ryan Succop to return from IR. Succop was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the season with a knee injury. He can now begin practicing and cannot be added to the active roster until after Week 8.

14. Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Waun James was a full participant for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 1. Linebacker Justin Hollins (knee), who exited early against the Chiefs last week, was limited.

15. Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) was limited, as was tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle).

16. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley (fibula) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Staley has been out since Week 2.