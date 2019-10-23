Vikings' Adam Thielen (hamstring) ruled out for 'TNF'

In the end, Adam Thielen won't be available for Thursday's tilt versus the Washington Redskins.

The Vikings officially ruled the wide receiver out Wednesday.

Thielen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win in Detroit. He played just nine snaps and made one catch -- a spectacular 25-yard TD grab -- before exiting the contest with the hamstring issue.

The wideout spoke optimistically this week about potentially being back, but ultimately the turnaround was too quick. Thielen sat out all three practices.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier in the week that while Thielen was unlikely to play Thursday, it shouldn't be an injury that keeps the Pro Bowl receiver out much longer.

The only other Vikings player given a designation on the injury report was reserve defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes, who was listed as questionable with an illness after not practicing Wednesday.