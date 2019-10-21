Adam Thielen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday

It's good news, bad news for Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.

The good news is that an MRI showed Thielen's hamstring injury isn't serious, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation. The bad news is that he's unlikely to play Thursday against the Washington Redskins.

Pelissero noted that there is optimism that Thielen won't miss much time.

The Pro Bowl wideout left Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions after a spectacular 25-yard touchdown catch, his only reception of the game. Thielen didn't return to the action.

The grab was Thielen's fourth TD in his last three games, tying him for the NFL lead in receiving scores with six.

Facing a struggling Redskins squad, the Vikings should have enough firepower to get through Thursday night without Thielen. If Week 8 is the only game Thielen misses, consider it a win for Minnesota, who has division-leaders Kansas City and Dallas on-tap the following two weeks.