Injuries: Jets QB Sam Darnold questionable to practice

Two days after a rough night at the office, Sam Darnold might be limited in practice.

The Jets quarterback is reportedly limping as a result of having his damaged toenail removed. New York coach Adam Gase told reporters that Darnold, who's sporting padded shoes, will partake in individual drills and 7-on-7 before the team decides what more he'll do Wednesday.

Darnold will be eager to make amends for a career-worst performance Monday versus the Patriots. In just his second game back from a five-week bout with mononucleosis, he completed 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards while committing five turnovers, inducing four interceptions. He was also forced to smack a bad snap out of the end zone for a safety. It was only the fourth time he's failed to throw a TD but the second occurrence against New England.

The Jets play at Jacksonville on Sunday. The status of linebacker C.J. Mosley remains unclear. After being sidelined for six weeks with an injured groin, Mosley might have a more serious issue.

"It might be more than the groin," Gase said, adding that Mosley won't practice Wednesday as doctors examine him further.

Here is other news we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) were limited at practice. New York coach Pat Shurmur said he expects Barkley to play this week versus the Lions.

2. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said quarterback Matt Ryan, who's dealing with an ankle sprain, is sitting out practice.

3. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) will participate in practice. Left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) are also returning to practice.

4. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins.

5. Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown was not at practice during the portion open to the media. He played through a groin injury last week against the Dolphins, catching five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

6. The Detroit Lions elevated running back Paul Perkins from the practice squad following Kerryon Johnson's move to injured reserve.

7. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) won't practice but noted he is "getting close."

8. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said running back David Johnson (back) will miss practice. Arizona signed running backs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner, which Kingsbury attributed to needing bodies for practice reps.

9. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) will be limited to position drills.

10. Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (wrist) did not practice and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) were limited. Cornerback Donte Jackson (groin), who's been out since Week 3, was a full participant.