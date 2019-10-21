Injuries: Will Fuller (hamstring) to miss several weeks

Will Fuller will be out a while.

Test results on his injured hamstring revealed a significant pull that is expected to keep the Texans wide receiver out several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Fuller played just one series in Sunday's loss to the Colts, catching a 6-yard pass. The injury interrupts a breakout season of sorts for the fourth-year wideout. Houston's second-leading receiver has 34 catches for 450 yards and three scores through seven games, numbers that approach his season averages.

Then again, his production has been compromised by missing time every year and 17 games overall. That unfortunate streak will continue in 2019. Fuller missed the final nine games of 2018 with a torn ACL. He was limited in practice last week calf and oblique injuries.

His absence should create more opportunity for recently acquired Kenny Stills. He caught five passes for a season-high 105 yards in Week 7.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Monday:

1. An MRI for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen revealed his pulled hamstring isn't serious, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via sources. He is not expected to play Thursday against the Redskins but the belief is he'll return soon.

2. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan the team has received "pretty good news" on defensive end Robert Quinn (ribs) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck). The pair exited early in Sunday's win over the Eagles, but Jones expects they'll be "ready to go" after Dallas' bye.