Patrick Mahomes 'progressing nicely' in knee rehab

The Kansas City Chiefs won't put a timeline on Patrick Mahomes' recovery from a dislocated kneecap, but positive news continues to emanate out of K.C.

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder updated the reigning MVP's status Monday, saying Friday's MRI "turned out as good as possible," and noted that Mahomes is "progressing nicely," per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

The update meshes with Friday's report that there was no significant additional damage to the knee.

Coach Andy Reid acknowledged "it would be a stretch" for Mahomes to play this week and wouldn't suggest a timeframe for a return.

"All these guys are different. I don't think you can put a timeline on it," Reid said.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Mahomes is expected to miss at least three games. It's possible the QB could return in Week 11 against the Chargers, or the Chiefs could play the cautious route with a Week 12 bye on the slate.

Until Mahomes is healthy enough to consider a return, it's the Matt Moore show in K.C.