Patriots working to re-sign TE Benjamin Watson

The New England Patriots are bringing back a former tight end. No, not that one.

The Pats are working to re-sign veteran tight end Benjamin Watson, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, per a source informed. Watson is currently at the facility and the sides are working toward a signing, Giardi added.

New England released Watson last week after he was set to return from suspension. At the time coach Bill Belichick cited the lack of a roster spot as the reason for releasing Watson. Injuries and inconsistent play at the position have altered the situation.

The 38-year-old Watson has insisted he wanted to continue playing if he found the right landing spot. It turns out he just had to wait a week to be welcomed back to Foxboro with open arms.

The Pats could use Watson's pass-catching ability and any blocking the veteran could provide after watching Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse struggle last week and Jakob Johnson (listed as a TE, but played fullback) went down with an injury.

Last season with New Orleans, Watson generated 400 yards on 35 receptions with two TDs.

As for that other former Pats TE that is on everyone's mind, Tom Brady said Monday on WEEI, he's not in the business of trying to coax Rob Gronkowski, who recently took a job as a FOX analyst, out of retirement.

"I love that guy. I'm so happy that he's enjoying his time, his life. He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what's best for him. He's the only person that can make those decisions. I don't lobby for those things," Brady said Monday, via ESPN.

Instead of trying to lure Gonk out of retirement, Brady will get back to throwing passes to Watson.