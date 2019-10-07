Patriots release veteran tight end Benjamin Watson

Benjamin Watson's regular-season reunion with the New England Patriots was postponed last week. On Monday, it was cancelled.

The Patriots released the veteran tight end after not activating him from the suspended list ahead of their Thursday night clash with the New York Giants.

Watson, who was coaxed out of retirement by New England this offseason only to be suspended for a quarter of the season for PEDs, wants to keep playing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Sans Watson, New England will move on with a cavalcade of tight ends dutifully attempting to fill Rob Gronkowski's hulking void. Through five games, Ryan Izzo (178, 52.2%) and Matt LaCosse (119, 34.9%) have taken the most snaps of New England's available tight ends; Jakob Johnson, listed as a tight end, has played the role of fullback with James Develin sidelined. The three players have combined for eight touches in five games.

Watson, meanwhile, continues his search for a place to play football. In his 15th season, the 38-year-old should find employment somewhere as a reliable veteran presence, if he chooses to keep on competing.